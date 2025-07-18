Karoline Leavitt scrambles as reporter calls out Trump's Unabomber claim

Karoline Leavitt failed to offer up an explanation on Thursday (July 17) for Donald Trump's most bizarre claim yet, that his uncle taught the Unabomber at MIT.

Leavitt attempted to brush off the question by saying she wasn't sure why it was even being asked when there were more important things to talk about, before saying, "The presidents uncle did in fact teach at MIT, he was a very intelligent professor."

The reporter had in fact been questioning the timings, not the validity of Dr Trump's position at MIT, asking how he could have taught Theodore Kaczynski and known he was the Unabomber when his identity wasn't revealed until 11 years after his uncle had died.

