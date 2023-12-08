Infamous 'Florida Joker' unhappy about being parodied in GTA 6 trailer

A man known as the "Florida Joker" has responded to the GTA 6 trailer and the uncanny likeness between himself and an in-game character.

During the 90-second trailer which gives an insight into the game's Vice City setting and characters, one of which is a man with face tattoos is seen on-screen in an orange jumpsuit for a police broadcast and appears to have been arrested.

Social media users quickly pointed out similarities between the character and Lawrence Sullivan who garnered attention with his 2017 mugshot, facial tattoos and green hair resulted in him being known as the "Florida Joker."

After discussions online about the resemblance, Sullivan himself has posted to TikTok and responded to the GTA 6 trailer.

"You might've seen that character in GTA 6 in the trailer today, you know they got that character with the face tattoos," he said in the clip.

Sullivan then concluded: "GTA, we gotta talk."

Previously, Lindsay Lohan sued Rockstar Games back in 2014 as she claimed her likeness had been used for the character of Lacey Jonas in Grand Theft Auto V.

Though her case was rejected in 2016 by a panel of five judges and despite filing for an appeal, it was rejected once again in 2018.

