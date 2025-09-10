Football Manager 26 release date revealed on Steam

UPDATE: Football Manager 26's release date has been revealed on Steam. According to the digital PC storefront, the game will release on 4 November.



This was spotted and posted across social media.

That means there's less than two months to go until the latest Football Manager game releases and it's the first to come out for two years following the cancellation of Football Manager 25 earlier this year.

There is a special pre-order promotion on the platform too until the game releases.

This comes after Football Manager 26 had one of its "biggest upgrades in a generation" revealed - and fans can't get enough of it on social media.



On X / Twitter, the official Football Manager account posted a video showing off a detailed look at the new UI (user interface) of the game. That basically means how the menus look and the game functions has dramatically changed.

The video shows usually complex menus being condensed down into smaller tile cards on a portal which can then be clicked to find out more in-depth detail about that specific feature.

There's a redesigned navigation bar which covers the key areas of responsibility with each main section having different subsections. Instead of a traditional sidebar, this now runs along the top of the screen.

Player reports have been enhanced with more details available more quickly and a new search bar has handy guides on those less experienced as well as it being a useful tool to find more information more quickly.

There's also a new bookmarks tab which can be customised with the features individual players find themselves using most and can access easily. The video showed off how it all looks visually too.

This has all gone down extremely well in the comments with a number of social media users saying about how good it looks.

One posted a meme and said: "I need this game."

Another posted the famous Fry from Futurama meme saying "shut up and take my money" and added: "This looks very clean! From Excel to Power BI kind of upgrade."

"It might just be time to believe," one said.

Another added: "RISE FMERS RISE!!"

One commented: "Looks really clean, glad to have the bookmarks as a key feature now as well! Will help with Building a National saves and plenty of other info along the way as well! Also, first time the skin genuinely doesn't look like it needs to be replaced right away 🤣"

Another mused: "Looking stunning. Could this be the best FM ever?"

"Looks brilliant!!" one agreed. "Give it to me!! I'm starving to play FM26 now!"

Another said: "I wonder what the FM community will lose their minds about with this post? 😭😭 looks awesome guys, we can't wait to get our hands on it 💪❤️"

One said: "Looks 1000x better than the teaser from last year."

And another said: "That looks.. AMAZING!"

Safe to say the FM community is getting more and more hyped.

Football Manager 26 is available to Wishlist on Steam and Windows.



