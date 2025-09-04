Football Manager 26 match day first look has dropped - and gamers have a lot to say

A first look at the match day experience for Football Manager 26 has been shared online and people have had a lot to say about it.

Football Manager's official social media feeds posted a very first glimpse at the 3D match engine for games, showing off matches that look much more realistic and with the Premier League licensing.



The video that's around a minute long shows a number of different camera angles and passages of play.

And gamers have been giving their verdict in the comments on X / Twitter.

One posted a comparison of Football Manager 2024 alongside Football Manager 26 and said: "The glow up 😍"

A second said: "We would like a 2D video, since real Football Manager players play the game in 2D mode."

"FM25 sacrificed itself so we can get this masterpiece," a third commented. "A HERO!!!!!!!"

A fourth added: "Looks good but I'll probably still play on 2D classic."

And a fifth commented: "Holy S***. This looks amazing."

Recently, more than seven months since Sports Interactive confirmed Football Manager 25 was cancelled following delays in development, and after months of silence from the studio, Football Manager 26 was confirmed.

A 30-second video was uploaded across the official Football Manager feeds, offering a first glimpse at in-game engine footage along with all the official Premier League license that's coming to the series for the very first time.

That means all the official Premier League branding, team logos, kits, player photos and loads more will be included.

That video finished with the message "guess who's back" and it went down incredibly well with fans.

