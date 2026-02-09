FPL Gameweek 26 preview: Every player you need to think about

A midweek round of Premier League action brings with it the first Double Gameweek of the season, meaning there's a lot for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to be thinking about.

Arsenal and Wolves both have a Double Gameweek 26. Both teams play midweek this week before facing each other in a rescheduled fixture on 18 February. There is no Premier League action at the weekend as it's the fourth round of the FA Cup, meaning that rescheduled fixture sits in Gameweek 26.

Gameweek 26 starts with three fixtures kicking off on Tuesday (10 February) at 7.30pm GMT (2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 26.

Best Gameweek 26 goalkeeper picks

For this preview, we'll be focusing on the best Arsenal and Wolves assets for each section and if you should pick them, or prioritise other players who have single Gameweeks but with easier games on paper.

The main candidate for this Gameweek is Arsenal's David Raya (£5.9m). Although the Gunners have two trips to Brentford and Wolves, Arsenal have kept 13 clean sheets this season.

Wolves' Jose Sa (£4.2m) will more than likely start as they travel to Nottingham Forest before hosting Arsenal - however clean sheets might be unlikely for Wolves in both fixtures as they've kept out teams just twice in the league this season but both cases happened in the last six Gameweeks and in two of their last three home games.

Elsewhere, in the short term, Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson (£5.0m) could be a decent differential as the Eagles host Burnley.

Longer term, Aston Villa have been inconsistent of late but Emi Martinez (£5.0m) could be one to think about as Villa do not have a red Gameweek in their next 11 - however they will be in European action again during that run.

Bournemouth have recaptured some of their early season form and with a run of six games with no red fixture, including three green ones, it could be time to invest in them again, with Djordje Petrovic (£5.0m) the starter between the sticks for the Cherries.

Best Gameweek 26 defender picks

Arsenal assets are unmissable here - Gabriel (£7.1m) is a strong contender to even have the armband and with the Gunners' defensive record, it might be worth doubling up with Jurrien Timber (£6.4m).

If you do fancy taking a chance on Wolves assets, then Hugo Bueno (£4.3m) and Santiago Bueno (£4.4m) are the two highest FPL scorers for them so far this season and will more than likely play 90 minutes in both games. Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) has picked up defensive contribution (DEFCON) points in five of his last 10 games but some of that work has been undone with four bookings during that time too.

Crystal Palace assets could be strong for this Gameweek, with Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) players to think about.

If you're looking for an Aston Villa asset with their run, Matty Cash (£4.9m) is arguably the best way into their defence. Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a strong contender for the Cherries.

Best Gameweek 26 midfielder picks

Starting with Arsenal, Declan Rice (£7.5m) is the best way into their midfield. A cheaper alternative could be Martin Zubimendi (£5.2m) who has scored in back-to-back league games.

With Wolves, Joao Gomes (£5.3m) is arguably the best way into their midfield as he's earned two defensive contribution (DEFCON) points in three of their last five league games.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) has jumped into first in the top FPL scoring midfielder standings. He's made six goal contributions in his last five league games. The dethroned Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) is still one to have on your radar given Manchester City's run.

Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) is back from injury for Newcastle United and made an immediate impact with a goal and an assist - but the Magpies lost 3-2 at home to Brentford as their form continues to fluctuate. Villa's run and Morgan Rogers' (£7.6m) good form makes him one to think about.

Could Chelsea's Cole Palmer (£10.5m) kick on from his hat-trick against Wolves? The Blues have Leeds United and Burnley next in back-to-back home games - but beware, Chelsea have a tough run after that with no green Gameweek in their next seven.

More affordable differentials include West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m), who's now scored in four consecutive league games, and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) who got a goal and assist last time out at Fulham following strong form before picking up an injury which he's now back from.

Best Gameweek 26 forward picks

If you're looking for an Arsenal forward, perhaps Viktor Gyokeres (£8.7m) might be the best way in. He's been a bit in and out but has scored three in his last two league games, including a brace off the bench at home to Sunderland at the weekend.

Wolves' Mateus Mane (£4.6m) is the best way into their attack as he's started up front in each of their last eight games. Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) scored last time out against Chelsea though.

Is that the confidence boost Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.9m) needed? He scored the winner and assisted the equaliser in City's 2-1 comeback win at Anfield and City have a favourable run of fixtures coming up.

Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.6m) has seven goal contributions in his last four league games and with Leeds United and Burnley both at home next, he could be on to continue his strong form.

Villa's run makes Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) one to keep an eye out for. Similarly, Bournemouth's Evanilson (£7.0m) could be among the goals with three green Gameweeks in the Cherries' next six.

