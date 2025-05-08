FPL Gameweek 36 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

Just three Premier League fixtures left for each team before the season ends... Where has that gone?

It's crunch time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to secure those all important bragging rights though and get as high up league leaderboards as possible.

Ahead of each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 36.

Brentford's Kevin Schade got 14 points for his two goals during the Bees' 4-3 victory over Manchester United / Richard Heathcote, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 36 picks - what to think about

The FA Cup final details have been confirmed and Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled - but it has not really affected things in terms of FPL as each team still plays once every gameweek between now and the end of the season.

No more double or blank gameweeks.

A reminder the assistant manager chip is available now and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for. It's the final weekend this chip can be maximised. Make sure all chips are played before the end of the season too.

Starting at the top of the Premier League and working down, Liverpool have Arsenal at home next after rotating heavily for the game at Chelsea. The Reds may be looking for a response with two neutral colour fixtures to finish at Brighton and home to Crystal Palace.

FPL has five difficulty rankings of fixtures - dark green (1) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through light green (2), neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Arsenal are six points clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest so should have no problem qualifying for the Champions League next season but their second spot could be at threat if the Gunners don't step up in the league with Manchester City three points back and Newcastle United and Chelsea both a further one off. After being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, the Gunners will want to finish the season strong. After the trip to Anfield, Arsenal play Newcastle United at home before visiting Southampton.

City continue to be in good form and have a trip to Southampton up next before games against Bournemouth and Fulham to finish. Erling Haaland was on the bench last time out against Wolves and is expected to feature at Southampton. It's not known if he will start or not though and his high price tag could prove risky. There's the potential for high risk, high reward here though. Kevin de Bruyne might be a safer option with two double figure returns in the last four gameweeks.

Newcastle United have a tough run in, hosting Chelsea, visiting Arsenal and Everton at home in their final three. Chelsea visit Newcastle next before hosting Manchester United. The Blues then travel to Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Aston Villa have a trip to Bournemouth next followed by Spurs at home and then Manchester United away. With Spurs and United expected to prioritise the Europa League (should both progress to the final, they are still yet to play at the time of writing) then Villa could provide FPL managers with good points hauls. Morgan Rogers may be the safest option for a Villa player.

Bournemouth host Villa next before travelling to Manchester City and then ending at home to Leicester City. Brentford, who have won their last three in a row and are unbeaten in five, travel to Ipswich Town before games against Fulham and Wolves. Bees assets, such as Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa or Kevin Schade, could be strong for the rest of the season.

Brighton's form continues to fluctuate and the Seagulls travel to Wolves before hosting Liverpool and ending their season at Spurs. Fulham have Everton, Brentford and Manchester City in their final three.

Crystal Palace's league form has dipped of late with no win in their last five league games in a tough run. The Eagles are in the FA Cup final on May 17 so may choose to prioritise that. Palace have Spurs, Wolves and Liverpool in their final three Premier League games.

Wolves' fine form stuttered at Manchester City but they have three neutral fixtures in Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford to finish. Everton have Fulham and Southampton before finishing at Newcastle United.

Two teams that may prioritise the Europa League after disastrous domestic seasons are Spurs and Manchester United, so there could be some rotation here and opportunities for teams they play. United have West Ham United, Chelsea and Aston Villa to finish and Spurs have got Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Brighton.

West Ham United have not won in their last eight although Jarrod Bowen has returned nine points or more in each of the last three gameweeks. The Hammers have Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town to finish off their season.

Ipswich Town have Brentford next before games against Leicester City and West Ham United so could provide differential options towards the end of the season. Leicester City finish with games against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Bournemouth and Southampton have got Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland was an unused substitute in his side's 1-0 victory at home to Wolves last Friday and could feature at Southampton / Stu Forster, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Kai Havertz (25), Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Marcus Rashford

Bournemouth - Ryan Christie, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey (25), Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva

Brighton - Ferdi Kadioglu, Mitoma Kaoru (75), Georginio Rutter, Solly March (75), James Milner

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Adam Wharton (75), Cheick Doucoure

Everton - James Tarkowski, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala

Fulham - Timothee Castagne, Reiss Nelson, Harrison Reed (75), Rodrigo Muniz

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric, Conor Townsend (50), Sam Szmodics, Jaden Philogene, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead (50), Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte (75), Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez

Manchester City - John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri (25)

Manchester United - Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven (25), Toby Collyer (25), Joshua Zirkzee

Newcastle United - Fabian Schar (75), Lewis Hall, Matt Targett (25), Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton

Nottingham Forest - Murillo (75), Callum Hudson-Odoi

Southampton - Charlie Taylor (25), Albert Gronbaek (25)

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, Son Heung-min (50), Lucas Bergvall

West Ham United - Edson Alvarez (50), Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Sam Johnstone (25), Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez, Jorgen Strand Larsen (75), Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Brighton - Joao Pedro

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Ipswich Town - Leif Davis

Liverpool's Arne Slot and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta do battle at Anfield in the Reds' first game there since being crowned champions / Maja Hitij & Julian Finney, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 36 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (May 10) at 3pm BST unless stated otherwise.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Fulham v Everton

Ipswich Town v Brentford

Liverpool v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Manchester United v West Ham United (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Newcastle United v Chelsea (Sunday, 12noon)

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Southampton v Manchester City

Spurs v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Wolves v Brighton

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next one gets underway on Friday, May 16 with Aston Villa v Spurs kicking off at 7.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

