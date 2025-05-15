FPL Gameweek 37 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

The Premier League has just two weeks left to go before the season finishes and while the title and relegation spots have long been sealed, there's still all to play for with the Champions League spots still up for grabs.

As both ends of the table have been done and dusted for a while, it's posing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers a few different conundrums, not least because expensive big hitters are not regularly returning at the moment and differentials are proving fruitful.

Add in Manchester City v Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 17) and Manchester United v Spurs in the Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21) where clubs may have priorities elsewhere too and it can prove quite the headache knowing what to do.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 37.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze was the top scorer in FPL GW36 with 16 points for his two goals at Spurs / Julian Finney, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 37 picks - what to think about

Just two gameweeks left - be sure to play any outstanding chips before the season's end if there are any left remaining. Some of the more expensive players have not been in that great form of late so differentials and cheaper alternatives could be the way forward.

Starting at the top of the Premier League table and working down, Liverpool have not won in their last two and have two final games at Brighton and at home to Crystal Palace. Arsenal are without Mikel Merino for Newcastle United at home before the Gunners finish at Southampton on the final day.

The Magpies host Everton on the final day so their final couple of games are not straightforward. Manchester City, fresh from dropping points at Southampton, host Bournemouth before travelling to Fulham after playing Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 17).

Chelsea have Manchester United at home before what could be a winner-takes-all clash for Champions League football at Nottingham Forest on the final day. Aston Villa may have something to say about that though with Spurs at home before a trip to Manchester United on the final day.

Villa options are proving popular because of the Europa League final between United and Spurs on May 21 - both teams will undoubtedly focus all their efforts on that game after their disastrous domestic seasons which could benefit Villa. Emi Martinez could be a strong option in goal with forward options of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. Watkins is the most transferred in player ahead of FPL GW37 at the time of writing.

Forest, who seem to have dropped off at the worst possible time, travel to West Ham United before the Chelsea game. That's taking nothing away from the Reds getting European football for next season though, an incredible achievement. Brentford, who have won their last four in a row, have Fulham at home before a trip to Wolves. Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa should definitely be considered.

Brighton have Liverpool at home before a trip to Spurs, with Bournemouth travelling to Manchester City before hosting Leicester City on the final day. Cherries options could be considered ahead of FPL GW38.

Fulham have a tough run, travelling to in-form Brentford before hosting Manchester City. Crystal Palace may be focusing more of their efforts on the FA Cup final at the weekend ahead of games at home to Wolves and at Anfield so that may be something to consider.

Everton's final game at Goodison Park is against Southampton so Toffees options could prove fruitful. Jarrad Branthwaite and Beto have proved popular picks already. They then have a trip to Newcastle United. Wolves travel to Crystal Palace before hosting Brentford.

West Ham United will be looking to finish the season strongly at home to an out-of-sorts Nottingham Forest before travelling to Ipswich Town. Jarrod Bowen could also be an option for the rest of the campaign.

Never did Indy100 think they'd see this unless it was in a Football Manager save 10 or 15 years in - 16th placed Manchester United travel to Chelsea before hosting Aston Villa and 17th placed Spurs travel to Villa before hosting Brighton. As previously mentioned, both teams will likely prioritise the Europa League final now with Champions League football on the line.

Ipswich Town have a kind couple of games at Leicester City and at home to West Ham United. Leif Davis or Liam Delap could prove fruitful differentials. Having said that, with Jamie Vardy's final game at the King Power for Leicester City at the weekend, he could be a strong alternative too. The Foxes then travel to Bournemouth on the final day. Southampton travel to Everton before finishing their season at Arsenal.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has been the most transferred player in ahead of FPL GW37 at the time of writing / Richard Heathcote, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Leandro Trossard (75), Declan Rice (75), Kai Havertz (25), Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Youri Tielemans (25), Marcus Rashford (25)

Bournemouth - Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal

Brentford - Kristoffer Ajer (75), Aaron Hickey (50), Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva

Brighton - Joel Veltman (75), Lewis Dunk (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter, Solly March, James Milner

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Adam Wharton (50), Cheick Doucoure

Everton - James Tarkowski, Jake O'Brien (75), Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala

Fulham - Timothee Castagne, Sasa Lukic (50), Reiss Nelson, Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric, Conor Townsend, Sam Szmodics (50), Jaden Philogene, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira (50), Stephy Mavididi, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez

Manchester City - John Stones, Nathan Ake (50), Oscar Bobb (50), Rodri

Manchester United - Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt (50), Leny Yoro (75), Ayden Heaven (25), Toby Collyer (25), Joshua Zirkzee

Newcastle United - Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier (50), Sven Botman (75), Matt Targett (25), Joelinton (50), Joe Willock (50)

Nottingham Forest - Murillo (75), Callum Hudson-Odoi (50)

Southampton - Kyle Walker-Peters (75)

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, Dane Scarlett

West Ham United - Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Sam Johnstone, Yerson Mosquera, Hwang Hee-chan (75) Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Mikel Merino

Aston Villa - Jacob Ramsey

Chelsea - Jadon Sancho, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson is suspended until the second Premier League game of next season after being sent off in the Blues' loss at Newcastle United / Stu Forster, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 37 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Sunday (May 11) at 3pm BST unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Newcastle United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Aston Villa v Spurs (Friday, 7.30pm)

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

Chelsea v Manchester United (Friday, 8.15pm)

Crystal Palace v Wolves (Tuesday 8pm)

Everton v Southampton (Sunday, 12noon)

Leicester City v Ipswich Town

Manchester City v Bournemouth (Tuesday, 8pm)

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 2.15pm)

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The final one gets underway on Sunday, May 25 with all 20 teams kicking off their respective fixtures at 4pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

