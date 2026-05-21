FPL Gameweek 38 preview: Every player you need to think about

For one final time this season... The Premier League title may have already been wrapped up (congratulations to Arsenal) but there's still all to play for at the bottom end of the table as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United battle it out on the final day to avoid the drop. European spots are still up for grabs too.

There's also everything to play for for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as a final strong Gameweek could make all the difference.

With it being the final Gameweek, be sure to play any outstanding Chips so you don't miss out on potential extra points.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it



Gameweek 38 sees all 10 fixtures kick off at the same time of 4pm BST (11am ET / 8am PT) on Sunday (24 May) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT).

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 38.



Best Gameweek 38 goalkeeper picks

Arsenal's David Raya (£6.2m) has been superb for the Gunners, keeping 19 clean sheets and only conceding 26 goals in the Premier League so far this season. He'll be looking to keep a 20th at Crystal Palace who may rotate heavily ahead of their Conference League final next week. To note, Arsenal may rotate themselves ahead of the Champions League final against PSG next weekend.

Everton travel to Spurs and Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) might be one to consider. Spurs have the 19th worst home record this season, only better than Burnley in 20th by a single goal, and the Toffees will be looking to finish the season strongly.

Speaking of Burnley, although they have the worst home record, Wolves have an even worse away record and have not one once away from Molineux in the Premier League this season. That makes Max Weiss (£4.2m) one to potentially think about. He's started the last two games ahead of Martin Dubravka (£4.0m).

Best Gameweek 38 defender picks

Again, as long as Arsenal do not rest players, then Gabriel (£7.3m) should be in everyone's thoughts. He's only failed to provide any return just once in the last nine Gameweeks.

Manchester City will be looking to end the season on a high in what could be Pep Guardiola's final game in charge of City. With City hosting Aston Villa, who may rotate after winning the Europa League midweek, Nico O'Reilly (£5.3m) is one to consider.

Sunderland hosting Chelsea in a battle for European spots could make Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) a strong candidate for returns at both ends of the pitch.

West Ham United need to beat Leeds United to have any chance of staying in the Premier League, making Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m) a potential candidate for returns at both ends of the pitch.

And with Burnley hosting Wolves, their top scoring FPL defender Maxime Esteve (£3.8m) could be one to think about if you need a budget option.

Best Gameweek 38 midfielder picks

He's got one more game to break the Premier League assist record and with the form he's in, don't bet against him - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) has been sensational since Michael Carrick took over and he'll be looking to get the job done at Brighton.

Looking at Manchester City assets, Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) arguably remains the best bet for returns due to his strong form and threat from the wing.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) has arguably been the Reds' best player this season and as Liverpool host Brentford, he'll be looking to carry his good form into the final game. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) is a risky one to have on your radar as he's not started the last three league games and recently had a pop at Arne Slot - but it'll be his final game for Liverpool and he'll be looking to leave Anfield on a high.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) has had a brilliant end to the season and will be hoping to take advantage of Bournemouth conceding a high number of big chances on their travels this campaign. The Cherries are in superb form however.

And Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) will be looking to carry on his strong end to the season. He's provided returns in each of his last three games for the Magpies.

Best Gameweek 38 forward picks

Up front, Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.7m) is the man. He's scored in each of his last five league starts.

Newcastle United's William Osula (£5.5m) has been in terrific form for the Magpies in the run-in with five goals in his last six games, including two last time out in the 3-1 win against West Ham United. He'll be hoping for more at Fulham.

Another in-form striker is Spurs' Richarlison (£6.4m). He's got three goal involvements in his last four games and with Spurs just needing a point to secure survival, he'll be hungry to be the man to lead them to safety.

Similarly, with West Ham United needing a win, Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) are both names to consider at different price points.

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