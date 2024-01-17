GTA 6’s first celebrity collaborator has been revealed

There is much excitement surrounding the release of GTA 6, and now a celebrity collaborator for the game appears to be confirmed.

Last year, the trailer for GTA 6 set a new YouTube record as it generated more than 93 million views in a 24-hour period.

So it's fair to say fans are hyped about the latest instalment from Rockstar Games as the trailer showed the Vice City setting as well as the game's first-ever playable female character, Lucia.

Now, it seems we know of a celebrity that will be involved in the game - actor and musician T-Pain.

In this image released on November 26, T-Pain attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

During a recent livestream, the rapper revealed he no longer be in the GTA 5 roleplay communities he was a part of and had to completely stop RP at the request of Rockstar Games.

"I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA 6, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore because it kind of goes against..." T-Pain said.

"They had this whole speech, like, 'What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,' and I'm like, 'Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright that's fine.'"

He then claimed that Rockstar Games ended up collaborating with the people he did RP with, a move which left him puzzled as to why he was told to stop RP.

There are no further details on this collaboration that have been shared, nor has there been any confirmation about a T-Pain feature in the game.

We'll just have to wait and see when the game comes out sometime in 2025.

