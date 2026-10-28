PS6 LIVE: Sony release date and price update as new handheld leak emerges

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki recently shared an update on release date and pricing plans for the next-generation PlayStation console, expected to be the PS6.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been previously 'leaked' by a renowned tech insider.

There has also been a report that Sony may have secured a key exclusive feature with AMD for Project Canis.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.



GTA 6 download size 'revealed' A renowned datamining account appears to have revealed the download size for GTA 6 - and gamers are going to have to be clearing out a lot of space from their consoles to be able to play it. X / Twitter account @PlaystationSize claims the download size for GTA 6 is a whopping 210GB. Insider Gaming reports it has corroborated this claim. However this has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and remains speculation until anything official is announced.

ICYMI: Official PS6 price and release date update from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

ICYMI: Sony reportedly secures key console exclusive Sony is reported to have secured a key exclusive for its speculated upcoming PS6 handheld console called Project Canis. It's claimed Sony has managed to get custom AMD RDNA5 chips for Project Canis, according to Richard Leadbetter, founder of Digital Foundry and gaming industry veteran, on the latest episode of Digital Foundry Direct on Patreon. He said: "There have been some behind-the-scene discussions that Sony has an exclusive of sorts on RDNA5 for handheld with its mobile device that's coming." If this proves to be the case, that means other handheld console or gaming PC manufacturers would not be able to use this tech. This has not been officially confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony reportedly secures key PS6 exclusive Sony is reported to have secured a key exclusive for its speculated upcoming PS6 handheld console called Project Canis. It's claimed Sony has managed to get custom AMD RDNA5 chips for Project Canis, according to Richard Leadbetter, founder of Digital Foundry and gaming industry veteran, on the latest episode of Digital Foundry Direct on Patreon. He said: "There have been some behind-the-scene discussions that Sony has an exclusive of sorts on RDNA5 for handheld with its mobile device that's coming." If this proves to be the case, that means other handheld console or gaming PC manufacturers would not be able to use this tech. This has not been officially confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony official update on PS6 release date and price Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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