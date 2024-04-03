GTA 6 - Live updates as strip club gameplay footage 'leaked'

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still at least another nine months away but gamers are aching to know every detail they can - and there hasn't been a shortage of leaks, rumours and theories.

One report says GTA 6could be delayed to 2026 as a fallback option with Fall 2025 now being targeted by employees at Rockstar.

That's after reports suggested development falling behind is the reason why the majority of employees have been called back to the office full-time but it's led to a backlash from some workers.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

What GTA Online update could mean for GTA 6 Rockstar has teased a 'big' summer update for GTA Online and it hasn't taken long for the speculation to start. Some have said it will be the final big update before all efforts are put into GTA 6 and others have theorised what could be in it. X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown said Michael, one of the main protagonists in GTA 5, is rumoured to be included in the update - he's not yet featured in GTA Online and gamers on Reddit have been calling for this for a while. Other theories from the account include a second trailer for GTA 6 being likely to drop around the time of the update to drive traffic. The account says Rockstar did this with the Chop Shop GTA Online update which was revealed a week after the GTA 6 trailer - it's the most viewed GTA Online trailer.

Rockstar teases 'big' summer update for GTA Rockstar teases 'big' summer update for GTA Yuki Iwamura, Getty Images Rockstar has teased a 'big' summer update for its Grand Theft Auto series in an unexpected announcement. With leaks, rumours and speculation swirling about all things GTA 6, like when exactly it will be released, delays in development and gameplay 'leaks' appearing online, Rockstar could put all of its eggs in that basket to get it done and released as soon as possible. Read the full story here.

PC gamers' frustration at release details PC gamers have shared frustrations at GTA 6 release details. The highly-anticipated game is set to be out in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - but there are no details at this stage when it will release on PC. It's led to Reddit user Guimorneg posting a picture of Squidward looking at SpongeBob and Patrick playing outside - and they've been edited to be carrying the GTA 6 logo and PS5 controllers. Guimorneg posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit along with the caption 'please tell me is not only me' (sic). And the post has got a lot of reaction and comments. fejota said: "I don't have any console so yeah, that would be me too." deezzzznutzzzs said: "You have more than a year to save enough money for PS5 + GTA 6." Wokekyller said: "Me too, I wait until PC premiere. Good thing GTA Wiki and Youtube will save me during the waiting."

New gameplay 'leak' X / Twitter user @Dead__exe has posted their latest gameplay 'leak'. The account is posting a video of what appears to be a 'leak' every day until the second trailer is released. This one seems to show Jason outside of a building with two cars; there's a mural opposite him too. Jason takes cover behind one of the cars before an unknown man then approaches him, sees him hiding and starts shooting.

Mixed views on celebrities in GTA 6 A GTA 6 Subreddit discussion has led to mixed views on which celebrities could feature in the game and if any should feature at all. A number of high-profile names have already been linked with the game, including musicians T-Pain, Anita Ward and Schoolboy Q - even more could feature with Rockstar owning a record label. GTA Online has had a range of celebrities featuring post-launch, such as musician Dr Dre releasing an EP exclusively in the game.

GTA 4 also had appearances from comedians such as Ricky Gervais.

But views are mixed on if celebrities featuring are welcome in the Grand Theft Auto series. FuzzyHotel6180 said: "I'd say so. I'm excited to see who they got for the different radio stations. GTA 5 had a lot." MixedRealityAddict said: "I hope not, I like fictitious characters." FoundationGreen6342 said: "Ricky Gervais needs to come back."

Police footage 'leaked' Another video from X / Twitter user @Dead__exe appears to show a policeman shooting. It shows him shooting a pistol and reloading when the clip is empty. The account has not yet posted one for April 2 so another clip should be online soon.

Delay rumours 'met with shrugs' from Rockstar employees It's reported when Rockstar employees were asked what they made of the current rumour mill of delayed development, the response 'was mostly met with shrugs'. That's according to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. It also said: "Last summer, I asked someone at Rockstar how things were going, and they responded with one word: 'chaos'." It comes as a full-time return to the office for the majority of Rockstar employees comes into effect in less than two weeks' time which has been met with a backlash from some. The report also says development delays are to be expected with it being a 'messy, nonlinear process'.

'Leaked' Lucia footage More footage from X / Twitter user @Dead__exe appears to show how Lucia could move in GTA 6. While it doesn't look like she's directly controlled in this clip, a mouse click makes her walk slowly to one part of the screen, before another mouse click moves her more quickly.

Strip club footage 'leaked' A new video has been posted on X / Twitter of what appears to be 'leaked' footage of strip club gameplay in GTA 6. Account @Dead__exe is posting a new video of what appears to be leaked footage every day before the second trailer is dropped. The latest video appears to show the player controlling Jason through a strip club, with Lucia there too, and both take in a pole dance at the end of the clip.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.