GTA 6 LIVE: Speculated in-game map size is stunningly huge

There has been an update on the speculated in-game GTA 6 map from a dedicated community and gamers online are stunned at how huge the game is looking.

The latest official Grand Theft Auto 6 updates came in February when Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed the game's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing beginning this Summer and physical editions at launch being confirmed.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track release date news, price leaks, gameplay details, trailers, maps and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

Speculated GTA 6 map size is stunningly huge from GTA6 Comparing GTA 6's speculated in-game map to GTA 5's map, a Redditor has spotted "GTA 6's map is roughly as wide as GTA 5 is tall". This was posted by Rude_Improvement7467 in the GTA 6 Subreddit, who added: "Going from Vice Beach to Port Gellhorn will be like going from the LSIA to Paleto Bay." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. LionHeartedLXVI said: "I'm hoping there is more than one large city. It would be cool to not have all the action be in one location." ghost_JO said: "And having more small towns in between will be amazing." Entrinity said: "I REALLY hope we can fly or sail out into the ocean. I don't want our vehicles to magically self-destruct once we reach the map edge." A team of fans are piecing together what the GTA 6 map could look like using co-ordinates from the official information Rockstar Games has posted so far, along with information from leaks and widespread speculation. The community did the same with GTA 5 ahead of its release and got it 90 per cent accurate ahead of it being officially revealed by Rockstar Games.

Hacker latest reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to ShinyHunters hacking group saying it's planning to publish stolen Rockstar data as demands have not been met. Electronic_Train_587 said: "Rockstar literally said they don't care about that data. It's unimportant. The hackers only hacked a third party of a third party that Rockstar was using." zztypezz said: "Rockstar confirmed there was a data breach but nothing to do with what the hackers are saying. Just some bs I'm guessing." Potential-Ad4748 said: "We'll find out tomorrow ig, I think the only juicy stuff there will be is like paid contracts for music, actors, etc. Supposedly the summer marketing schedule but I wouldn't expect it to be the same if it got leaked so no point hyping about that."

Hacker group to publish stolen data says report A BBC report says the ShinyHunters hacking group is planning to publish stolen Rockstar data as demands have not been met. BBC reports it has managed to speak to some of those involved with the established group who claimed to have 'hacked' Rockstar.

While they did not say how the attack was carried out, they did say they are planning to publish the stolen data.

Rockstar Games responds to 'hack' claims Rockstar Games has shared a statement after established group ShinyHunters claimed to have 'hacked' the studio working on GTA 6. A Rockstar spokesperson said: "We can confirm a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. "This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players." This comes after ShinyHunters reportedly claimed to have gained access to Rockstar's Snowflake servers, a cloud-native data platform company. On its dark web page dedicated to leaks, ShinyHunters posted: "Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. "Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 April before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that'll come your way. "Make the right decision, don't be the next headline." Anodot is a data anomaly detection company which is a third-party integration partner of Snowflake's. Snowflake confirmed to BleepingComputer Anodot sustained a security incident. That means it seems ShinyHunters did not crack Snowflake's security but gained access through Anodot.

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