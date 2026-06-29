GTA 6 LIVE: Physical discs verdict 'revealed' after 'digital-only launch'

A verdict on if GTA 6 will have physical discs at all has been 'revealed' by a renowned insider following reports claiming the game will have a digital-only launch.

Pre-orders for GTA 6 are live with the game on track to release as planned on 19 November. There are two editions available, standard and ultimate, and those that pre-order can start loading the game from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest rumours, talking points, trailer speculation, gameplay updates and more as they happen.

GTA 6 physical discs verdict 'revealed' after 'digital-only launch' from GamingLeaksAndRumours A renowned insider has backed up a report claiming there are no plans for GTA 6 physical discs at all, even after launch. GTA 6 has physical versions available to pre-order - but this is for a download code inside a box.

There has been speculation there could be physical discs arriving soon after the game's initial launch but a report from The Hollywood Reporter claimed "there are no plans for GTA 6 discs to be printed". And responding to a comment about this on Reddit, NateTheHate added: "I've only chatted with two contacts and neither were aware of a physical-disc version; so it would align with the report from THR. I'm still looking further into it for rock-solid confirmation." GTA 6 physical discs have neither been confirmed or denied by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.