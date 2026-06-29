Trump just unveiled his latest 'vanity project' – and it's very predictable

Donald Trump has revealed his latest vanity project – and it’s extremely predictable.

With his reported $16 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool allegedly complete (after what was a catalogue of errors and chaos ), US president Trump has laid out his next vanity project.

It came as part of an extremely lengthy Truth Social post, in which he also suggested the “ criminally made algae ” on the reflecting pool water had gone.

Buried in one part, Trump said he had visited the “dilapidated, worn out, and very dangerous and outdated Golf Course known as East Potomac Golf Links” in Washington, D.C., which he now wants to develop.

Trump wrote: “We will build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World which, importantly, will also be made available to the Public. When completed, this Course will have the ability to host Major Golf Tournaments, including The U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, The PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events.”

Critics were not impressed.

“As millions of Americans lose healthcare and food assistance, costs continue to soar, and war rages in the Middle East, Trump unveils his latest vanity project: building what he claims will be one of the world's greatest golf courses in Washington, D.C.” one person said.

Another said: “Trump is inspecting federal golf course renovations today after blocking a housing relief bill just a few days ago.”





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