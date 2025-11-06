GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update will be revealed imminently

GTA 6's release date will have an official update by the end of today with gamers still hopeful of news on trailer 3 or even preorders. Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive is hosting an earnings call and there are usually some big announcements around it.

It's been six months since Rockstar released GTA 6 trailer 2 in May 2025, alongside new screenshots, artwork and a revamped website. The update came shortly after GTA 6's release date was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 - right before a Take-Two earnings call.

As it's the most highly anticipated video game release in history, GTA 6 continues to surprise fans with new leaks, rumours and speculation.

GTA Online and GTA+ announcements have some huge updates In updates for GTA Online and GTA+, Rockstar Games' premium subscription service, some key details have been noticed on social media. The first is that it appears the big December update for GTA Online will start on 9 December as GTA+ benefits have been updated with the current round "available through 8 December". It's expected this will be the Mansions update and this was teased in a Rockstar Newswire post about the latest GTA Online update where an image was shared of a Prix Luxury Real Estate sign saying 'coming soon' with Los Santos in the background. Accompanying it is the caption: "Get ready to move up in the world. Starting next week, make sure to get in on the ground floor of a new extravagant era in Los Santos luxury real estate. Raf will be in touch..." The second is GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has been added to the library of games available through the GTA+ subscription service - but players will still need the relevant online membership as well, such as PS Plus or Game Pass, to play.

ICYMI: Official release date update guaranteed imminently Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call tomorrow (Thursday, 6 November) and that means there will be an update on GTA 6. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment and the next one is scheduled for tomorrow at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Usually, announcements are made by Rockstar ahead of such earnings calls if anything has changed - for example, the studio announced the GTA 6 delay and shared trailer 2 and new screenshots before a scheduled earnings call in May earlier this year. So news could be shared before then. If not, since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. So either way, there will be news about GTA 6, even if it's just the release date currently remains on track around six months ahead of its release. As always, indy100 will be covering all things GTA 6 live and the earnings call itself, so stay tuned for all the very latest as it happens.

Viral GTA Online mod reaction from gaming Blurbs' brilliant GTA Online mod has been going down very well in the Gaming Subreddit. On a post, Jaiden051 said: "You need to stop this before you become too powerful." AgitatedFly1182 said: "This has to be a random event in GTA 6." Arbegia said: "Now I genuinely want a serious version of this mod where whenever you're busted, you are properly taken to court instead of a game over, with prosecution / fines and all. That would be so cool." kelariy said: "If I ever get taken to court, there better be a shark in the jury. How else could it be a true jury of my peers?" A_Tree_branch said: "Excellent use of free will."

Brilliant GTA Online mod goes viral We had to share this - Blurbs, an ex-software engineer turned creator who regularly streams content of and makes mods for Rockstar games, has brilliantly "modded insurance fraud into GTA 5". Whenever Blurbs is in a car and a pedestrian collides with his vehicle, with pedestrians going out of their way to dive in front of him, the game cuts to a trial where the paperwork and trial itself are entirely scripted by his Twitch Chat. And the results are hilariously chaotic. Ridiculous incident report questions include "s**g marry avoid Trevor Philips, Arthur Morgan and Lester" and "weight divided by seven rounded to the nearest 10th". The pedestrians state the effect the collision has had on them in a courtroom with a judge giving their thoughts on the case, alongside a jury who brilliantly comment. There's even a shark as a jury member later on in the video. It's simply brilliant.

Full story: Is Red Dead Redemption 3 happening? Rockstar co-founder gives biggest clue yet Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser hinted RDR3 is "probable" Rockstar Games Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has given the biggest clue yet about a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 game. Red Dead Redemption follows Jack Marston as the main protagonist and is set in 1911 whereas Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel that centres on Arthur Morgan in 1899.

There has been a lot of speculation about Red Dead Redemption 3 and Dan Houser has given the biggest clue about it yet speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast. He said Red Dead Redemption 3 will "probably happen" - but not that it necessarily should. Read the full story here.

'Rockstar could be preparing new GTA+ tier' There are claims online that Rockstar Games "could be preparing to release a new GTA+ tier". GTA+ is Rockstar's premium subscription service. As summarised by @videotechuk_ on X / Twitter: "Some sudden activity happened on Monday on Steam's backend with a whole new Steam package on GTA+ main changelog. "Details are little right now but if I had to guess it could be for ROME (the new FiveM rival) with additional benefits." FiveM is the biggest GTA RP (role-playing) server and Project ROME is rumoured to be Rockstar's own modding service for GTA 6 but this is currently unconfirmed.

Fans debate Rockstar not posting GTA 6 update from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are debating Rockstar Games not sharing an update on the upcoming game today. Inner_Election_4941 posted: "Nothing today, don't get your hopes up!" And others have been commenting on the post. Movelcy9939 said: "Now let's all be disappointed and mad at Rockstar for something they never announced!" someonesleeping said: "Well, at least it's over." Marciofficial said: "We probably won't have to wait for too long now anyway. Either tomorrow, sometime later this month or in December." superEse said: "Still sticking to my belief that we aren't getting anything until next year." Emergency-Teacher648 said: "Delay basically confirmed. See y'all fellas in the streets of Leonida November next year."

Red Dead Online update Away from Grand Theft Auto for a moment, Rockstar Games has shared the monthly update for Red Dead Online. An update from Rockstar said: "November brings an increasing chill and the bounty of Thanksgiving to the frontier. Prepare for the holiday feast by hunting for turkeys and other wildlife, making plenty selling Perfect Carcasses, completing Trader Sales and more in Red Dead Online. "In the spirit of Thanksgiving generosity, all Saloons are offering free food, drink and provisions from 25 November through 1 December. Persistent Posse Setup Fees are also waived, so rustle up some friendly faces and mosey up to the bar." Read the full link on Rockstar's newswire by clicking the link here. Could this clear the way for an announcement on GTA 6? We shall see...

GTA 6 PS Store page updated GTA 6's PS Store page has been updated with an advert for Rockstar Games' GTA+ subscription service. After it was first spotted on Reddit, @videotechuk_ posted on X / Twitter: "Probably means nothing but a GTA+ ad was placed at the GTA 6 store page. Timing is weird though, that's all I'll say. Could literally be nothing tho."

GTA 6 release date on track claims dataminer, hints at previews Renowned GTA and Rockstar Games dataminer Tez2 claims fans should not worry about delays and hinted that previews could actually be on the way soon. On a GTA Forums post, Tez2 said: "Instead of worrying about delays, some of you better start translating once the French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese etc previews drop." The game's release date remains scheduled for 26 May 2026 at the time of writing.

Lester actor 'confirms' how long Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 Jay Klaitz, who plays Lester in GTA 5 and GTA Online, has seemingly confirmed how long Rockstar Games has been working on GTA 6. Speaking to The Escapist, when asked if GTA 6 deserves to be the first $100 game, he said: "Yeah dude. I mean, GTA 5 was so heavy on the mocap. I assume that GTA 6 will be the same way and these games take so long to make. "Years and years and years. It's not like they've just been hanging out, chilling and then just started doing the work last year. "They finished GTA 5 and then started on GTA 6 more or less immediately thereafter."

Dan Houser thinks GTA 6 launch will be even bigger than GTA 5 Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser said he thinks GTA 6 will have a much bigger launch than GTA 5, which is currently the game with the highest grossing launch ever, generating $800m in its first 24 hours and more than $1billion in its first three days. Speaking with Lex Fridman, when asked if GTA 6 will have a bigger launch, Houser said: "I assume it will because it's so anticipated and anticipation is the best driver of early sales as we saw with GTA 4 compared to Red Dead Redemption 1. "So I assume it will sell really well. That was never my definition of success but you certainly wanted to make money." When asked why there's so much anticipation around Grand Theft Auto titles, Houser added: "Because they don't come out that regularly and I think [when Houser was at Rockstar] we did a really good job of innovating within what the IP was."

Official release date update imminent Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call this week and that means there will be an update on GTA 6. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment and the next one is scheduled for Thursday (6 November) at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Usually, announcements are made by Rockstar ahead of such earnings calls if anything has changed - for example, the studio announced the GTA 6 delay and shared trailer 2 and new screenshots before a scheduled earnings call in May earlier this year. So news could be shared before Thursday. If not, since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. So either way, there will be news about GTA 6, even if it's just the release date currently remains on track around six months ahead of its release. As always, indy100 will be covering all things GTA 6 live and the earnings call itself, so stay tuned for all the very latest as it happens.

