GTA 6 LIVE: Release date delay timeline revealed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games recently released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and it had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

The studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website with more details from all of this continuously emerging thanks to online sleuths.

All this fresh content has sparked up loads of new theories, speculation and rumours.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

Visit Gloriana redirects to GTA 6 website GTA 6 fans have spotted the URL visitgloriana.com redirects to the GTA 6 website. This is similar to what happens when visitleonida.com is searched. Gloriana is speculated to be a fictional state in GTA 6 based on Georgia, which borders Florida in real life which is itself parodied through Leonida. Because of this, fans think there could be more information revealed about Gloriana and GTA 6 soon. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

'Good or bad?' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing their thoughts on if Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about not being a gamer and not playing GTA 6 is "a good thing or bad". Due_Gur_7781 said: "Y'all are forgetting that he's the CEO of Take-Two, not Rockstar directly, so any changes in production are done internally with the approval from T2 but that doesn't necessarily mean that he calls the shots in Rockstar." anonymousUTguy said: "Honestly, I don't think it's a bad thing. He's letting his team cook because he trusts his team. He doesn't need to play it so he can't critique it and say 'add this, add that, remove this'." _RandyRandleman_ said: "Makes no difference, he's a business man and knows to leave Rockstar to do their thing, which he does. He has no influence on the game."

'Reflection of plane ray traced on the bike' from GTA6 A popular GTA 6 Subreddit post from bennychetan98 shows a ray traced reflection of a plane on the bike Jason is riding in one of the scenes towards the end of the trailer. The level of detail from trailer 2 and the screenshots continue to stun fans. Temporary_Round555 said: "This game will be legendary." zamalshkay said: "Ray tracing just makes things right, wish they will manage to squeeze shadows too for launch. That'd be insane." hedore1 said: "I can't wait to see this game in high-end PCs."

Viral GTA 6-style Michael art from GTA6 Redditor dbrnk21 shared their impressive efforts of recreating the GTA 6-style artwork by using Michael. The user also shared an animation of how it all came together and others in the GTA 6 Subreddit were left stunned. Marciofficial said: "This is really impressive. It looks just like the official art style." YogurtclosetShot6527 said: "Put a watermark in there, some people are gonna farm like on Twitter with ur work!" Successful_Young8345 said: "It's sad that you're not getting the attention you deserve. The art looks amazing and took a lot of effort." Son_of_Ander_ said: "In-f******-credible. I often draw in the Red Read style but the GTA style is a little too intimidating to me. You made this look easy." xvnflx said: "Looks fire bro."

Full story: GTA 6 release date delay explained by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick explained why the decision was made to delay GTA 6 Rockstar Games The CEO of Take-Two, which owns Rockstar Games, has confirmed why the decision was made to delay the release of GTA 6. The game was pushed back from its initial release window of Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 and Zelnick said it’s because of how "complex" the game is, describing the delay as a "worthy investment". In prepared remarks ahead of an earnings call, Zelnick said: "I believe affording Rockstar additional time for such a groundbreaking project is a worthy investment. GTA 6 began development in earnest in 2020 following the massive success of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the title is now the most anticipated entertainment property of all time. "The ambition and complexity of GTA 6 is greater than any previous Rockstar title and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players' expectations." Read the full story here.

Switch 2 GTA 6 spin-off? In a Metro reader letter, someone has asked if there should be a GTA 6 spin-off for Nintendo Switch 2, saying it's highly unlikely the upcoming full game would ever release on the console. The reader said: "I think it's obvious that GTA 6 is never, and could never, come to Nintendo Switch 2, but what do we think of the chances of there being a spin-off? There was Chinatown Wars, which was originally exclusive to DS, but there was also Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories, which I think would be a better template for the Switch 2. "They could make a new one set in modern Vice City and make it a prequel to the main game. The graphics wouldn't be as good, and the map smaller, but since it wouldn't literally be trying to be the same game as GTA 6 I think the pressure would be off to be as good."

Original release date delay reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about the game originally being planned to release at the end of November or perhaps even into December. IcySmooth posted a clip of Zelnick's interview with CNBC in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This means that the original release date for this year was set really close to Christmas Day. So any past predictions that were predicting an early Fall release are all now void lmao." And others have been sharing their thoughts. MisunderstoodBadger1 said: "The previous release window was 2025. May 26 2026 is less than six months after the end of 2025. I don't think he's referring to any specific date." General_War_2446 said: "Y'all gotta remember this dude's job is to say stuff like this but this time I believe him after seeing how good the game is in trailer 2 and the screenshots." snooprs said: "Damn a launch around Christmas would have been magical."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reveals original release date before delay Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed Rockstar's plans for the original release date in an interview with CNBC. He said: "It's a pretty short delay, it's less than six months, and generally when we announce a date certain, we're able to hit that date." With the revised release date for GTA 6 being May 26 2026, that means Rockstar had planned to release the game right at the end of November given the previous release window of Autumn 2025. Zelnick said he has no plans to play the game either, making clear he's not a gamer. "I don't play video games, I'm not the consumer in chief," he said.

Full story: Why release date was delayed officially revealed by Take-Two Take-Two has officially revealed why GTA 6 was delayed Rockstar Games Take-Two, the company that owns Rockstar Games, has officially revealed why GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to May 26 2026. The company is hosting an earnings call on May 15 where more information about GTA 6 is expected.

Ahead of the call, a comment from Take-Two said: "The ambition and complexity of GTA 6 is greater than any previous Rockstar title and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players' expectations." It seems the game has been delayed because of just how detailed it is and Rockstar did not want to rush it or cut anything out, with Take-Two confirming the game will be the studio's biggest ever title too. Read the full story here.

