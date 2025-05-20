Katy Perry stops concert to accuse fan of DMing fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry called out a fan at her concert on Saturday (May 17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise Valley, Nevada, claiming they'd been DM'ing her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry stopped her show to say: "If you keep on DM'ing my man, I'm gonna have you removed."

The incident was greeted by other fans screaming "Get him" before the singer seamlessly lead into her song 'I'M HIS, HE'S MINE'

The fan, named Kyle, looked bewildered to be on the receiving end of the scripted stunt by Perry, posting on social media "In my homewrecker era".

