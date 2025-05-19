JD Vance questions how capable Joe Biden was whilst in office amid cancer diagnosis

JD Vance has questioned whether former president Joe Biden was capable when he was in office after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Vance said: "You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with the recognition that whether is it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don't think he was able to do a good job for the American people."

Biden's personal office announced on Sunday (May 18) that he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings