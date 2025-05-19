Gary Lineker apologises for the post that ended his career at the BBC early

Gary Lineker has announced he will be leaving the BBC early, after sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an emoji of a rat, which is historically used as an antisemitic insult.

Lineker was due to present coverage of the FA Cup and the World Cup after his exit from Match of the Day but will now leave the BBC early, presenting his last show on Sunday.

In the Instagram video he said he did not see the emoji and, "would never consciously repost anything antisemitic".

