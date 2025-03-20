GTA 6 trailer 2 release date: Everything we know so far

The second trailer for GTA 6has been speculated for more than a year now and with the game still on track to release in Autumn, fans are hopeful trailer 2 will be shared very soon.

The only official content there's been from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn. For all the latest as it happens, be sure to keep it locked on our dedicated GTA 6 live blog.

Fans have been left waiting more than 15 months for an update from Rockstar on the most highly anticipated game of all time but there have been several theories that point to trailer 2 releasing imminently.

The second trailer for GTA 6 could be just around the corner if one particular theory is to be believed / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Recently, gaming experts behind the GTA VI O'Clock show said they've worked out what they believe to be the release date for trailer 2 which has also been backed up by a "credible" insider.

GTA VI O'Clock is hosted by veteran games journalist Dan Dawkins and award winning executive producer James Jarvis.

In a recent newsletter, they said: "We created a timeline that overlays the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 marketing campaigns (with all of their key media beats), to see what that might mean for GTA 6.

"Broadly, Rockstar's last two big AAA games have run compressed five to six month campaigns in the lead up to launch.

"Given that we've been told to expect a 'Fall 2025' release, which we're tipping for late October / early November, then that places the start of the compressed campaign as late March / early April.

"We receive a lot of emails from people claiming to be insiders and this historical marketing pattern chimes with one of our more credible tip offs (which was more definitive in tipping April for trailer 2)."

Another theory is that a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has said the second trailer releasing in April "might've been Rockstar's plan all along".

@GTAVI_Countdown cited a GTA Online promotional post from Rockstar in 2023, around six months before the first trailer released on December 5, where eagled-eyed fans spotted '12523' as part of a sequence of numbers on a t-shirt worn by a character.

This translates as the American date for December 5 2023. It was also claimed the full number set was a cryptic message that translates as 'one day will reveal all'.

Another set of numbers that could represent a date say '040125', referring to April 1 this year, it has been theorised, and @GTAVI_Countdown says this could have been Rockstar's plan all along and it has been hiding in plain sight.

So it seems a number of signs point to trailer 2 releasing very soon.

None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

