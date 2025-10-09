Jason Kelce loses it as Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's NSFW song 'Wood'

On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce couldn’t keep a straight face when he prodded his brother Travis about Taylor Swift’s steamy new track “Wood.”

Travis Kelce called it “a great song,” dodging Jason's questions suggesting it's about a certain “appendage" of his, claiming any song Taylor writes referencing him is meaningful.

Jason, though, kept interrupting, insisting “this is a very specific you”, quipping about generous metaphors like a “redwood tree.”

Travis tried to play innocent, but Jason was having none of it, and the laughter that followed brought about another iconic podcast moment for the duo.

