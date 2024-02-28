Schoolboy Q teases possible GTA 6 appearance

American rapper Schoolboy Q appears to have teased a possible appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Even though it's at least 10 months before Rockstar Games' GTA 6 will come out, with the game being released in 2025, it's already becoming one of the most highly anticipated games of all time.

Leaks and rumours have been swirling, including speculation as to when the latest trailer could be dropped, a release date plus some of what's expected to be in the game.

And when asked by a fan to 'drop some heat for GTA 6 radio' on X / Twitter, Schoolboy Q quoted the post and commented.

He said: "Ima be on tHere don't even trip."

It's not clear what Schoolboy Q's involvement would be in the game, whether he would appear on one of the in-game radio stations or even make an appearance as a character.

He does have a track with house producer NEZ on an EP released on the record label Circoloco Records, which is owned by Rockstar Games.

It should be said Schoolboy Q's involvement with GTA 6 is just a rumour at this stage, and has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

But fans are certainly hoping the American rapper will be in the game.









Another recent potential leak of a musician that will feature in the game is Anita Ward, whose artist picture is now the GTA 6 logo - it was previously the banner; she's best known for the song 'Ring My Bell'.

Rockstar Games broke all sorts of YouTube records when it dropped its first GTA 6 trailer in December last year and it currently has 177m views at the time of writing on YouTube alone.



It's 'likely' a brand new PlayStation console will be available in time for the game's release too.

