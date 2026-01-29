Half-Life 3: Everything we know so far

Half-Life 3 has been rumoured for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series from Valve.



Speculation has really picked up over the last couple of months or so, ever since Valve announced the Steam Machine console.

Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about Half-Life 3.

Gordon Freeman and Alyx Vance form the central partnership of Half-Life 2 / Valve

What has been announced about Half-Life 3?

Valve has not yet revealed anything at all about Half-Life 3. All talk about the game so far has come from insiders who have made claims about the title, or rumours and speculation circulating online.

What has been said about Half-Life 3?

Rounding up what's been said about Half-Life 3 since the Steam Machine was announced in November 2025, in a series of Tweets, when renowned insider NateTheHate was asked if he'd heard anything about a new Half-Life game, he said: "Yes."

Nick 'Shpeshal Nick' Baker, co-founder of Xbox Era, and Insider Gaming's Mike Straw had both also heard something about an announcement happening before the end of 2025 but it never came to fruition.

Sean Hollister, a senior editor at The Verge, was asked if Half-Life 3 wasn't going to be announced, why there was so much security when he visited Valve's offices to check out the new Steam Machine.

He said: "I've never seen guards during previous Valve trips - and maybe they were only there that day. Steve Burke (Gamers Nexus) told me he didn't see any when he visited." But this fuelled speculation about Half-Life 3.

Previous to all of this, it's understood datamining has revealed Valve is working on a project with the codename HLX, believed to be Half-Life 3.

Alyx Vance in Half-Life 2, which released back in 2004 / Valve

What is the Half-Life 3 release date?

Straw has said one of his sources said to him Half-Life 3 may release in Spring 2026 and could release as a Steam Machine launch title.

The Steam Machine's own release date is speculated at present. On that front, when Steam Machine was announced, Valve said: "The Steam hardware family officially expands in early 2026."

But this could refer to the console or the new Steam Controller or Steam Frame VR headset, which were revealed at the same time.

It has been speculated Steam Machine would release in the first quarter of 2026, especially after other media outlets have reportedly already seen the new console at Valve's offices.

But there have since been claims the console has been delayed due to the skyrocketing PC component prices.

What could I play Half-Life 3 on?

Half-Life 3, if it's in the works, will release on PC. Previous Half-Life games have initially been released on that platform before later being ported to consoles and it's likely Half-Life 3 would be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - but there is the potential for it to launch exclusively on PC and be a timed exclusive.



To be clear, Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation and rumour at this time.

