Fallout 3 remaster and New Vegas remake 'hint' spotted online

Rumours about remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas have intensified after a Redditor spotted what could be a "potential hint" online.

A remaster of Fallout 3 was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021, and revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

There have also recently been claims a Fallout New Vegas remaster could be on the way too with Season 2 of the hit Prime Video TV show primarily being set in New Vegas.

And rumours about both being announced soon are intensifying after a "potential hint" was found and posted on Reddit.

A user posted a screenshot of both Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas "experiencing [the same] issue on Steam" where reviews cannot be submitted for it, with an error message saying "you must wait until this product has been released before writing a review for it" appearing.

Other Redditors said they have also experienced this in the comments, with some claiming something similar happened shortly before Oblivion Remastered released, but others have said reviewing both games is working for them as normal.

In the comments, one said: "With recent rumours of both games getting remastered, the Fallout page countdown, the Fallout TV show happening AND only those two games being affected rn, it's too much of a coincidence to not be."

"Don't do that... Don't give me hope," another pleaded.

"Slowly turning into r/halflife," said a third.

A fourth spotted: "Also if you look up the Fallout tab on Steam, it says 12 games but only displays 10."

And a fifth commented: "Fallout 4 was released [sic] like a week or two before release and Oblivion Remaster was just like 'yo this is out now'. So stands to reason they are gonna keep doing that. Maybe the last episode has a trailer mid credits and then the remakes just drop. They'd probably make a killing."

Remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas have not been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.