How much will Nintendo Switch 2 cost? Viral speculation addressed

Speculation is swirling as to how much the recently-revealed Nintendo Switch 2 console will cost.

Nintendo finally revealed the Switch 2 on January 16, the long-awaited successor to the Switch, after it was hit with a mountain of leaks.

A release video confirmed a number of key features and a potential new Mario Kartgame was shown too.

In the hours after it released, speculation started to swirl as to how much the Switch 2 will cost, even though Nintendo has not made any sort of official announcement about this yet.



X / Twitter user @Zuby_Tech posted an image that's going viral claiming the console will cost $399 / £399 / €399.

A number of gamers instantly questioned this, asking if the info is legit and where the user got it from.

Indy100 can confirm there is currently no confirmation of the price of the Switch 2 on Nintendo's website. The post seems to be based on previous speculation from months ago.

There was nothing official about the price of the console from Nintendo during the reveal - as always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until anything is confirmed.

The reveal video for the Switch 2 shows the current Switch console morph into the Switch 2 and it confirms features that were previously leaked.

Two USB-C ports are shown on the top and bottom of the console, along with a kickstand that runs the full length of it.

Bigger Joy-Cons are shown in black with colour detailing on the rail and behind the sticks; it seems the shoulder buttons on these are bigger too and there is indeed an optical sensor with the controllers shown being used in the way a computer mouse would later in the video.

It appears they will connect magnetically and there is a connector with pins in the middle of the Joy-Con rails.

The screen of the Switch 2 is much bigger than its predecessor and it goes much further towards the edges.

The logo is the same as the previous Switch one but with a number two added next to the Joy-Cons.

The dock is shown too and is similar to the current one but with more rounded edges and more of the top of the screen is visible when the console is docked.

Details of the console's backwards compatibility were confirmed too - Switch games will be playable on the console, including physical cartridges.

A Nintendo Direct event has been confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown.

A release window of 2025 was given.

