Huge details about new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch 2 'revealed'

Huge details about new Pokemon games expected to release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 have been "revealed" by a reporter.

It's understood Pokemon Legends: Z-A could be the console's first major game and it seemingly leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak last year.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

The game has a release window of 2025 and further news about the title is expected at a Pokemon Presents event, with a datamine of Pokemon Go seemingly revealing the next one is scheduled for February 27, which is Pokemon day.

But speaking on his latest Last of the Nintendogs podcast episode, before the first look at the Switch 2 console was officially revealed showing off a number of key details, reporter Jeff Grubb revealed some key details about anything that will be announced at the event.

He said: "I did hear that everything in that Pokemon Direct will be positioned as 'these games are Switch 1 games'.

"They will work on Switch 2 but there will not be anything that is obviously made for Switch 2. Which is normal for The Pokemon Company."

Grubb's co-host, Mike Minotti, added: "Of all that games that should get a performance boost on the Switch 2..."

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo and as always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take it all with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

After weeks and weeks of leaks, Nintendo finally revealed the first official look at the Switch 2 console, also confirming it will be called that too.

A video shared by Nintendo shows the current Switch console morph into the Switch 2 and it confirms features that were previously leaked.

Two USB-C ports are shown on the top and bottom of the console, along with a kickstand that runs the full length of it.

Bigger Joy-Cons are shown in black with colour detailing on the rail and behind the sticks; it seems the shoulder buttons on these are bigger too and there is indeed an optical sensor with the controllers shown being used in the way a computer mouse would later in the video.

It appears they will connect magnetically and there is a connector with pins in the middle of the Joy-Con rails.

The screen of the Switch 2 is much bigger than its predecessor and it goes much further towards the edges.

The logo is the same as the previous Switch one but with a number two added next to the Joy-Cons.

Mario Kart is shown as a game playing on the console but this does not mean there is an announcement of a new Mario Kart game at present, although Mario Kart 9 has been speculated.



The dock is shown too and is similar to the current one but with more rounded edges and more of the top of the screen is visible when the console is docked.

Details of the console's backwards compatibility were confirmed too - Switch games will be playable on the console, including physical cartridges.

A Nintendo Direct event has been confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown.

A release window of 2025 was given.

