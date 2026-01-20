Life Is Strange Reunion release date and characters officially revealed

Life Is Strange Reunion has just been announced with Max Caulfield and Chloe Price returning and the game is releasing sooner than you think.



Reunion was revealed during a Square Enix livestream with Max and Chloe reuniting in a once-thought-impossible return, with the story being bridged from both sides of a key choice players had to make in Double Exposure. Deck Nine Games is the developer.



In Reunion, players will once again visit Caledon University, where Max Caulfield works as a photography teacher. Returning from a weekend away, Max finds her beloved Caledon ablaze, as a raging inferno destroys the hallowed grounds and ends the lives of Max's friends, students and faculty alike. Max only escapes the devastation due to her Rewind power, returning from the very first game, a supernatural ability that lets her rewind time.

Jumping back in time through a selfie, Max now has just three days to work out how the fire began to try and prevent the devastating fire.



That's when Chloe arrives at Caledon, much to Max's surprise: a shocking repercussion of Max's merging of the timelines at the end of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

Players can choose whether to keep Chloe and Max's relationship as friends or perhaps even something more.

For the very first time in the series, players can play as both Max and Chloe in the same game, alternating between their different perspectives as the story unfolds.

Players will be able to play as both Chloe and Max in Life Is Strange Reunion / Deck Nine Games & Square Enix

Players will use Max's Rewind power to undo and redo decisions, change the course of conversations and manipulate the environment to solve four-dimensional puzzles and use Chloe's Backtalk ability, quick wits and take-no-prisoners attitude to sway key suspects - and go where Max can't.

The Rewind action is much more versatile this time around and can be used at pretty much any point.

There are four versions of the game - starting with a standard edition with a suggested retail price of $39.99. There's a deluxe edition at $49.99 with digital bonuses including a behind-the-scenes documentary and a twin pack with Double Exposure for $59.99.

And there's a collector's edition at $99.99 with physical bonuses, such as a collector's goods box and sleeves, a 12 inch vinyl soundtrack, a poster and more.

Pre-orders are live now and players who pre-order any edition will get the Max and Chloe Classic Outfits DLC.

Life Is Strange Reunion releases 26 March on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

