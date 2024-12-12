Everything we know about Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is the latest game in the Mafia series from studio 2K, and a huge new update on it is expected at The Game Awards 2024.



At Gamescom in August, a teaser trailer was revealed, showing off the very first look at the first new title in the Mafia series since 2016.

In the run up to The Game Awards, an advertisement trailer has been leaked on social media, revealing gameplay, a look at cinematic and when the game will release.

Mafia is a series of open action-adventure games set in fictional versions of real cities where players become involved with the Mafia in one way or another, either rising through the ranks or aiming to take it down after being wronged.



2K will publish the game and it will be developed by studio Hangar 13. 2K is owned by Take-Two, the same company that also has Rockstar Games in its portfolio.

This is everything we know so far about Mafia: The Old Country.

What has been announced so far about Mafia: The Old Country?

At the time of writing, the teaser trailer that dropped in August at Gamescom is the only trailer we've had.

That revealed there would be more announced in December 2024, which coincides with the game being shown in more detail at The Game Awards.

The game's bio said: "Uncover the origins of organised crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.

"Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for."

Character naration from the trailer hints that the game will focus on a player rising through the ranks of the Mafia as the dialogue said: "This thing of ours, it's a brotherhood. Treachery and deceit do not exist among us. Do you wish to commit yourself, your life, to this family?"

What Mafia: The Old Country leaks have there been?

Insider Gaming reports an advertisement trailer has leaked online and it shows gameplay, cinematics and has narrowed down the game's release date.

If you wish to view part of the leaked trailer, you can do so here.

The uploader told Insider Gaming the trailer has been uploaded to YouTube as an ad.

It seems this might be part of a longer trailer that will be revealed at The Game Awards but none of this has been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

What is the release date for Mafia: The Old Country?

According to the leaked advertisement trailer, the game will release in Summer 2025.

The official word is that the game will release at some point next year.

What will I be able to play Mafia: The Old Country on?

The end of the teaser trailer confirmed the game will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

