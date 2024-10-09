Mark Zuckerberg wants to stream Civilization on Twitch and doesn't think he can lose

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed he wants to do a Twitch stream of him playing his favourite game because he doesn't think he can be beaten.

It's no secret that Zuckerberg, the founder, chair and CEO of Meta, is a long-time fan of the Civilization series and he previously revealed it's the reason he wanted to become an engineer.

Zuckerberg was also playing the game when he found out he got a place at Harvard.

The official synopsis for Civilization says: "Since 1991, the award-winning Civilization series of turn-based strategy games has challenged players to guide a civilization through history and build an empire to stand the test of time.

"Players assume the role of a famous historical leader, making all the crucial economic, political and military decisions as they pursue one of multiple paths to victory."

There have been six iterations of the game since the first one released 33 years ago with the seventh instalment dropping on February 11 2025.

Speaking with Pubity at Meta's annual Connect event in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg said: "Priscilla (Chan, Zuckerberg's wife) looked at my Steam account the other day and she's like 'what?! You've played this for more than a thousand hours?'



"In terms of strategy games, the one that I'm more likely to want to be the best in the world at is Civilization.

"I think at some point, I should do like a Twitch stream of me playing with someone because I'm pretty convinced I'm close to Grand Master status.

"I'd be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at that."

Zuckerberg does not currently have a Twitch channel but this is the closest he's come to confirming he might eventually broadcast on the platform.

Anyone up for the challenge and reckon they could take on Zuckerberg?

