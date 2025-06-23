MindsEye studio layoff report has gamers massively sympathising with those affected

A report has claimed Build A Rocket Boy, the studio that developed MindsEye, could cut more than 100 jobs because of the game's horrendous launch.

MindsEye isthe first game from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio that was published by IO Interactive. It has had nothing short of a disastrous launch with a current rating of 38 on MetaCritic based on 12 critic reviews and a score of 2.6 based on 412 user ratings, resulting in 'generally unfavourable' reviews across the board.

Gameplay footage and reviews posted online revealed loads of different bugs, awful enemy and NPC AI and, quite frankly, a game that just wasn't finished. Developers continue to work on fixes for the game.

But a report from IGN claims Build A Rocket Boy sources have told the publication more than 100 jobs could be cut.

The anonymous source claimed the standard 45-day consultation process has started which is triggered when an employer proposes 100 or more redundancies within a 90-day period, according to UK law.

IGN reports Build A Rocket Boy has 300 employees in the UK with 200 more around the world.

This report was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have sympathised with those whose jobs could be under threat.

profchaos111 said: "I do feel for the employees here."

Mr_Ignorant said: "F*** me... There was a point in time I wanted to be a game designer. I'm so glad it didn't work out. I don't think I could handle this much stress from hearing about all the layoffs in the industry."

MadeByTango said: "Employees are not 'redundancies' when a product fails."

ShortBrownAndUgly said: "What a f****** shame. Game's a dud and people now lose their jobs. The circle of life in this industry."

Build A Rocket Boy has not yet commented.

Elsewhere from indy100, check out our review in progress of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and details of a new Monster Hunter Wilds title update have been accidentally 'leaked' by Sony.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.