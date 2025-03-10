Key Monster Hunter Wilds update is now live - everything that's new

The latest update for Monster Hunter Wilds from Capcom is now live and there are a number of key issues that have been addressed.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the hugely successful action role-playing game series and it sold more than eight million copies in its first three days after releasing on February 28, making it the fastest selling game of all time for the studio and publisher.

It has since emerged the game has had the biggest physical launch of any PS5 game released in Japan so far with more than 600,000 physical copies (601,179) in its first week which is excluding digital and PC sales, according to the latest sales figures from Japanese magazine Famitsu.

The game continues to be developed by Capcom and the developer and publisher has shared a full list of everything that's been fixed.

Capcom has made a number of fixes to Monster Hunter Wilds in its latest update / Screenshot from Capcom

The most key issues Capcom has fixed are as follows:

The 'grill a meal' and 'ingredient centre' features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 'Toward Fervent Fields', players keep falling through the map.

The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 'A World Turned Upside Down', an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

At the Smithy, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

When guarding a monster's attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red but the effect is not activated

When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as peak performance and self-improvement.

When successfully preforming an offset attack with the Insect Glaive's descending slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

The meal invitation feature at Azuz and Sild does not unlock on some occasions.

A notification or an environment overview update may show that you have received a meal Invitation when it is not available. (Some mitigation measures have been implemented.)

An issue occurring when using equipment loadout, causing decorations to be removed from equipment, bowgun customisation being reverted to default and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.

When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.

Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts. (Gravios' resistance has also been slightly adjusted in V1.000.05.00.)

An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.

Some skills are unintentionally activated under certain conditions.

Some items / rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.

When trying to catch a fish with a capture net, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.

Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 'The Root Cause', the hunter becomes unresponsive to some controls when talking to a certain NPC.

Palico's support move 'attract vigorwasps' may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.

When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests are displayed correctly.

An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

Capcom has said some issues remain which it is aware of, such as instances of a network error occurring when firing an SOS flare right after a quest begins and some side missions cannot be completed under certain situations.

Monster Hunter Wilds hit a concurrent player peak of more than 1.38m over the first weekend of its release on Steam alone, which is the fifth highest figure achieved by any game on that specific platform.

It also helped Steam to hit more than 40m concurrent players across all of its games for the very first time too.

Its popularity seems to be having all sorts of effects, including on PS5 rentals in Japan and the sale of cheese naans.

