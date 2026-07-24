NBA 2K27 first look as release date, editions, cover stars and more are revealed

2K has shared a very first look at NBA 2K27, complete with information about when the game will release, platforms it will be playable on, different editions, cover stars and brand new screenshots.

NBA 2K27 will be the latest entry into 2K's renowned annual basketball series, featuring all of the NBA and WNBA teams, as well as classic teams and some from Europe, across a variety of different game modes.



There's always something new each year, which would range from new modes, new content, gameplay tweaks and, as always, all the latest rosters and team info.

Here's a look at everything that's just been announced about NBA 2K27.

What is NBA 2K27's release date?



NBA 2K27 will release worldwide on 4 September.



What platforms is NBA 2K27 on?

NBA 2K27 will be available on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



What editions of NBA 2K27 are there?

There are three editions of NBA 2K27 which are the standard, Deluxe and limited-time Ultra editions.

The standard, with just the base game, will cost £59.99, the Deluxe £89.99 and the Ultra £129.99. The Ultra edition is only available through to 6 September.

The Deluxe edition will include 100,000 VC; MyCAREER content (25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, Victor Wembanyama Jersey, Caitlin Clark Jersey and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)); and MyTEAM content (Full '27: Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x '27: Series 1 Packs, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)).

The Ultra edition includes everything included with the Deluxe edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 Pro Pass and the Summer Season Pass Pro Pass Bundle (Seasons 7-9 Pro Pass, releasing in Summer 2027); the Roses Oversize Hoodie in MyCAREER; Premium SKU MyTEAM Player Cards, which includes a guaranteed 98 OVR card (December 2026) and a guaranteed Invincible card (May 2027).

The cover stars for different NBA 2K27 editions, with Victor Wembanyama on the standard edition, Caitlin Clark fronting the Deluxe and Derrick Rose on the front of the limited-time Ultra editions / 2K

Is there any Early Access for NBA 2K27?

Yes, there will be Early Access from 28 August for those who pre-order or purchase the Deluxe or Ultra editions of NBA 2K27 before the worldwide release.

This is available on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC but not on Nintendo Switch 2.

Who are the cover stars for NBA 2K27?

There are three cover stars: the standard edition cover star is San Antonio Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama, the Deluxe edition will have Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on the cover and the Deluxe edition will feature Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose.

Wembanyama said: "To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that's a dream come true for me.”

Clark said: ""Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world. To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women's basketball gets to show up on that stage too and I am proud to be part of that."

Rose said: "It's crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27.

"During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game, to show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you."

First NBA 2K27 screenshots

An official screenshot of Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K27 / 2K

An official screenshot of Caitlin Clark in NBA 2K27 / 2K

An official screenshot of Derrick Rose in NBA 2K27 / 2K

Is there a NBA 2K27 gameplay trailer?



There is not a NBA 2K27 gameplay trailer just yet - that drops on 28 July,

2K's announcement roadmap for NBA 2K27 / 2K

When will further NBA 2K27 announcements be made?

Following the gameplay trailer, the 2K Beats soundtrack will be shared on 10 August. There's an Apparel Brand Spotlight on 13 August with 2K teasing people to tune into something on 18 August.

What is NBA 2K27's age rating?

NBA 2K27 is rated 16+ with PEGI.

Why is NBA 2K27 rated 16+ when NBA 2K26 was rated 3+?

It's because PEGI updated its guidelines to classify 'paid random items' as gambling with titles featuring such content automatically getting a minimum rating of 16+.

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