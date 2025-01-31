Nintendo DS games every 2000s girl had - and would still play now

The Nintendo DS was undoubtably the blueprint for girls getting into gaming. When the original console launched in 2005, it quickly became the 'it' accessory, and no matter which colour you opted for, it was going to end up covered in stickers anyway.

The DS was the first time you found yourself able to easily chat with friends (or just colour in the entire screen and send it to them) while you were playing a game, and the dual-screen feature complete with touch screen and stylus were enough to entice anyone who had never previously owned a console.

Gaming was no longer limited to fighting dragons or exploring mystical realms, but a safe space for young girls to join in with gaming, and hide under their duvets every night when they were meant to be sleeping, just so they could feed their Nintendogs. It's important work, after all.

In honour of it being 20 years since the console's launch, here are the games you definitely had if you were a girl in the 2000s. Dare we say we want this era to make a comeback?

Nintendogs

Nintendo

As of 2024, the Nintendogs series sold 28.65 million copies worldwide, and pretty much anyone who owned the Nintendo DS had this game.

It came in a number of variations, and while it was the same game in principle, depending on which version you chose (Dalmation and Labrador were some of the most popular), you had different dogs to choose from.

Then it was up to you to name them (and subsequently scream at the console trying to get them to learn it), feed them, walk them, and enter them in agility competitions. It was a full-time job.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing was as close as you could get to owning a house at the tender age of 10. The game allowed you to build your own virtual world - and then invite all of your friends over (virtually) to see what you'd done with the place.

It was the perfect starter game because there were no strenuous tasks to be done (aside from your all-important planting), but it was probably terrible for money management skills because you could take out loans to jazz up your village and then never pay them off.

As of June 2024, the Animal Crossing franchise has sold over 81.45 million copies worldwide, and it's still just as loved today as it's evolved through other consoles too.

Cooking Mama

Activision

Gordon Ramsay is no match for Cooking Mama, because this high-intensity game was all about playing sous chef for 'Mama'.

You'd be expected to chop vegetables, whisk eggs, flip food, and arrange it neatly on the plate - all of which was timed - so you can only imagine the amount of screens that got broken after all the furious tapping.

Mess up? Mama would have flames in her eyes (no, really), which was enough to terrify anyone into being a better cook. She also spoke a mixture of Japanese and English, so we guess you could say this was the original Duolingo.

Fashion Designer: Style Icon

Tom Ford, step aside, because there's a new fashion designer in town, and it's every young girl armed with their Nintendo DS. This simulation game allowed you to transform into the next big thing in fashion and spend your time designing and sewing outfits, before getting your models ready to strut their stuff on the runway.

Player performance is rated according to factors including tailoring time, design choices and accuracy, helping you build your way to global success.

Just don't allow those pesky moths to get to your outfits or it's all over.

Imagine: Teacher

The Imagine game series allowed you to become almost anything - a nurse, a vet, a cheerleader, a wedding designer - but one of the most popular in the series was Imagine: Teacher.

You'd be responsible for making the seating chart based on each student's personality and who they get along with, before teaching them English, maths, history, and geography, all while making sure the kids were happy.

Successfully raise smart kids, and your school will be able to secure somer serious upgrades. Some might argue it's suspicious that anyone who played this never went on to be a teacher.

Dr Kawashima's Brain Training

If you didn't already fancy yourself as the next Einstein, this game certainly made you feel like it. Pioneered by Dr Kawashima (who is apparently a big deal in the neuroscience community), each day you'd have a series of puzzles and activities aimed at improving your gray matter - making you smarter.

How would you know it was working? Well you'd be told your brain age of course, which usually ended up being about 80-years-old. Yikes.

Pippa Funnell

Ubisoft

Pippa Funnell was the idol of every horse girl. She wrote books about the adventures of her horses, and is a three-time Olympic medallist. Her namesake Nintendo DS game was your gateway to training like you were Pippa herself - from doing dressage to showjumping on virtual horses.

If you reach the minimum score required during the week, you could then participate in the weekend's big competition - keep up your streak and you'd make it to the world championships.

