A new Nintendo patent suggests that classic animal game Nintendogs could be on its way to mobile very soon.

Noted on the Gaming Leaks & Rumors subreddit, USPTO patent number 11,557,104 B2 was approved on 17 January 2023, after being filed over a year ago.

In basic terms, it would mean a Pokemon Go-style game of Nintendogs would be possible, bringing the puppies from the screen into your home (virtually).

A game announcement hasn't been released, and it's speculation for now, but it's looking exciting for noughties kids.

