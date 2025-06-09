What is Nintendo Switch 2's new button?

Nintendo Switch 2 has launched globally and gamers across the world are getting stuck into loads of new games on the console.

The Switch 2 itself has loads of new features, such as a bigger screen, improved resolution and performance, and the ability for mouse controls with the new Joy-Cons.

Speaking of the Joy-Cons, there's a brand new button on the right Joy-Con, the 'C' button.

This is a button that allows players to access GameChat quickly; it basically acts as a shortcut.

The right Joy-Con on the Switch 2 features a 'C' button / Nintendo

Once GameChat has been set up, players can press this button to access the GameChat menu.

GameChat is a new feature that allows players to chat with friends - players can share their game screen while chatting, even while playing different games, and connect a USB-C camera to video chat.

The Switch 2 has a built-in microphone that can pick up voices, even when sitting far away, and can filter out surrounding sounds.

GameChat is free until March 31 2026 but after that date, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be needed to access the feature.

