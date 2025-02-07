Did Super Smash Bros 6 just get confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2?

A social media repost and one word are all it's taken for the rumour mill to go from zero to 100 about a new Super Smash Bros entry being teased for Nintendo Switch 2.

The series creator, Masahiro Sakurai, reposted the Japanese Nintendo Direct exact time and date announcement when there will be more news on Switch 2.

He also said one word, which translates on X / Twitter to "wow".

This could be him genuinely being excited about the announcement but a number of fans are hoping this means a sixth Super Smash Bros entry could be on its way to the Switch 2 at some point, Automaton reports.

The post doesn't mean too much by itself but Sakurai recently wound down his own YouTube channel, which started out in 2022, with his final video revealing he had been working on a new game, IGN reports.

While there has been a new Super Smash Bros game on every Nintendo console since the first game released in 1999 on Nintendo 64, to be clear, nothing official has been confirmed yet.

Could a new Super Smash Bros game be on the way? / Nintendo

Super Smash Bros is just one of a number of iconic series that Nintendo boasts among its ranks.



It's been going since 1999 where players can select their favourite characters from the world of Nintendo and beyond to fight it out across loads of different arenas.

Super Smash Bros has stood the test of time - it first released on Nintendo 64 before Melee arrived a couple of years later on Gamecube with Brawl; For 3DS and Wii-U and the most recent iteration Ultimate have released since then.

The series remains incredibly popular to this day as Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has a lengthy campaign with loads of different playable characters and stages, and there has been a few DLC packs for it too with even more content.

Elsewhere in the world of Switch 2, the boss of GTA 6 studio Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has said the company "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward" and it seems a patent has all but confirmed a key feature for the console's Joy-Cons.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.