US travel secretary Sean Duffy has annoyed American travellers once again – this time by suggesting that they might work out in the airport before a flight.

With a shortage of air traffic controllers, people travelling by air in the US have become accustomed to long delays and disruption to their journeys.

But, while many would hope that Duffy’s focus would be on resolving those major recruitment issues that have a knock-on effect on paying customers, instead, he appears to be more concerned with what people do in the airport.

“Maybe I want a workout area where people might get some blood flowing doing some pull-ups or some step-ups in the airport,” he suggested as one request to improve the airport experience.

Duffy’s comments about what people should do while waiting for their flights come just weeks after he received backlash after suggesting that people dress up to go to the airport .

Gavin Newsom trolled him, writing: “Sean Duffy would like you to do pulls up while he forces you to wait for your delayed flight.”

Another joked: “Me dressed up and exercising at the airport before my 8 hour flight.”

Someone else asked: “I’m going to do pull-ups while wearing my Sunday finest? JUST HIRE SOME F**KING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS.”

One person joked: “Sitting next to a sweaty guy on a plane who just finished a workout at terminal 8 while wearing a shirt, tie, and suit.”

“Here’s what would help my flying experience: More air traffic controllers, fewer delays, better safety, lower prices.

“Perhaps the DOT secretary can focus on that rather than making sure the guy sitting next to me for 3 hours in a cramped plane stinks from a workout,” wrote another.

