Nintendo Switch 2: First 'official' look at console leaked by accessories company ad

The very first "official" look at the Nintendo Switch 2 console appears to have accidentally been leaked online by an accessories company.

Satisfye posted a trailer on YouTube for a product called Zengrip 2, which is a case for the Switch 2, but it was quickly deleted as it appeared to show off either a render or a very first look at the new console, reports Insider Gaming.

Social media sleuths quickly captured screenshots of it which have since been posted and circulated online.

The image is quite blurry, making it difficult to spot any major details but it seems to be either a mock-up of a Switch 2, probably based on Nintendo-provided dimensions and leaks, or the real thing itself.

This is speculation at this time and nothing has yet been confirmed by Nintendo regarding the new console.

Elsewhere, details about how the Switch 2 is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like for the Switch 2.

It was 'leaked' that Nintendo is preparing for a "massive launch" with "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017" when the original console went on sale.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.



An analyst followed that by saying an update before the end of 2024 would be "unlikely".

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

