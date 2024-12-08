Nintendo Switch 2: Huge new console detail revealed in job advert

A huge new detail about the Nintendo Switch 2 console seems to have been revealed in a job advert posted by the Japanese video games company.

Nintendo has an opening for an electro-mechanical engineer and one of the requirements says "experience with high speed signalling and power delivery on PCB designs that contain elements such as PCIE, DDR4, MIPI, SD/SD Express", reports My Nintendo News.

To break that down, SD Express in an upcoming line of Samsung microSD cards - micro SD cards can be used with the Switch to expand the console's storage so more games and other content can be downloaded and accessed at once.

This listing has led to speculation the Switch 2 will support this new line of microSD cards with Samsung claiming transfer speeds will be able reach up to 800MB per second, way higher than the company's current fastest speed of 60MB.

The fastest available anywhere is currently reported at 150MB. If the Switch 2 was to support the SD Express and these transfer speed targets are hit, that means much faster transfer times for players.

The Switch 2 could support a new line of faster microSD cards / Wachiwit, iStock

Elsewhere, a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like for the Switch 2.

It was 'leaked' that Nintendo is preparing for a "massive launch" with "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017" when the original console went on sale.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.



An analyst followed that by saying not an update before the end of 2024 would be "unlikely".

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

