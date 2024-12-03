Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons 'leaked' with new feature

Images of the Joy-Cons for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 have been 'leaked' online.

Soon after a leak was posted online saying the console is due to be announced in January and released in March, details of its new controllers have been shared.

A video posted on the Chinese platform Bilibili appears to show while the Joy-Cons will be similar to the ones used on the current console, they will attach magnetically, there are two new buttons on the back of each controller and the SL and SR buttons are much bigger.

The leak has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

Elsewhere, it was recently 'leaked' that Nintendo is preparing for a "massive launch" with "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017" when the original console went on sale.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.



An analyst followed that by saying not an update before the end of 2024 would be "unlikely".

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

