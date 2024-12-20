Massive Nintendo Switch 2 details leaked by someone who's already played it

A Redditor that claims to have got their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 before it's even been officially revealed has shared some huge details about the console.

A user called NextHandheld posted in the Switch 2 Subreddit: "I got my muggy hands on a final release Switch 2 and its dock."

Now that might seem like someone saying it for upvotes, comments and interaction but a Switch 2 Subreddit moderator said NextHandheld "was able to confirm they are (at least to some extent) telling the truth about having information that hasn't leaked yet" and was also contacted by The Verge who seems pretty convinced about what was shared.

NextHandheld is reported to have shown The Verge "two photos of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 dock and one photo of the inside of a possible Switch 2 controller rail".

The Redditor's source has heard it could be announced as soon as January and shared what they claim is first-hand evidence it is a Nintendo Switch 2 console.

The dock is said to have the same logo as the original Switch but with a '2' added.

NextHandheld told The Verge they are "disappointed" the dock doesn't seem to have any more ports than the original but it seems magnetic controllers with drift-resistant joysticks are coming.

A 13-pin connector that sticks out of the console so it can slot into Joy-Cons were seen on either side too.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

Huge details about the Nintendo Switch 2 have been confirmed by someone claiming to have already played it / Milton Rodney Buzon, iStock

This comes after a mountain of leaks seemingly from accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

Another accessories company may have also accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

