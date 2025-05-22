Kim Kardashian's Skims has undoubtably shaken up the loungewear and lingerie industry - they were at the forefront of making nude underwear for every skin tone and won awards for their approach to shapewear - but their newest product might be their most risqué yet, and it's dividing fans.

Just days ago, the reality star was seen parading around with seemingly-pierced nipples (undoubtedly having women across the globe sprinting to their nearest piercing shop), however, it would turn out it was actually promo for her brand's latest product: A pierced nipple bra.

The first-of-its-kind bra, which comes in three colours and retails at $74, has the same design as their traditional push-up bra, except it has the extra detail of faux nipple piercings, so as they put it, you can "Get the 'ooo' without the ouch".

It's undoubtedly a revolutionary addition to their 25-style-strong range, but because it's something we've never seen before, naturally, it's got people divided.

"Wish this existed 10 years ago before I got mine pierced lol", one person wrote on the trailer.

"YESSSSSS LETS GOOO, for all my low pain tolerance girlies!!!", another praised.

"As someone who lost her nipples (and boobs) to breast cancer and always wanted to pierce hers before diagnosis, this is everything and I will be purchasing!!!!", another noted.

However, others are a bit skeptical of the new style, and say it defeats the point of getting a piercing in the first place.

"Can you imagine being asked, 'Wow! Do you have nipple piercings?' and you answer, 'No, I just wear a bra to pretend I have them.' How disappointing! The sensuality of those piercings is REALLY having them, not faking them", someone wrote.

"So now we have photo shopped clothes lmao", another chimed in.

The original nipple bra was actually modelled off Kim herself, and has gone on to become one of the brand's most popular styles, with over 600 five-star reviews.

The brand was founded in 2019 after the 44-year-old found herself dying shapewear using tea bags in a bath tub so it would match her skin tone, and has since gone on to be worth $4 billion.

So does this controversial dip into a new consumer base mark the start of a different era for Skims?

We're excited for what comes next.

