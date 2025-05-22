Netflix drops OceanGate documentary trailer and the internet is immediately divided

The trailer for Titan: The OceanGate Disaster has dropped and it's got the internet divided.

Netflix dropped the trailer today (May 22) and the reaction has been mixed - with some suggesting it could be 'exploiting' the tragedy for the sake of a Netflix documentary, and other claiming there are other, more pressing things to making films about.

One X user said: "There is so many better things to document."

Another said: "I think i speak for everyone when i say we will be watching."

Others couldn't wait to dive into the logistics and learn about the running of the submarine.

It seems some find the whole thing unsettling though, with one writing: "netflix really said let’s profit off fresh corpses again huh they don’t even wait for the ocean to finish grieving."





Will you be tuning in on the 11th of June?

