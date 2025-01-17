Following the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, a game designer labelled leakers the "worst of scum" after the console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the weeks leading up to its announcement.

Nintendo finally officially revealed the console on Thursday (January 16) showing off key details, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

But game designer Hideki Kamiya, whose key works include Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, took the opportunity to hit out at leakers who posted details about the Switch 2, some of which seemingly have turned out to be true, ahead of its reveal.

In a series of translated Tweets, he said: "I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information / those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives.

"The s****y leaker only acts for his own pleasure and self-satisfaction, not only is he not contributing to anyone's benefit, he is incurring all sorts of opportunity losses and has done nothing to be proud of in front of others. He is the worst of scum, so he should be covered in s**t from head to toe and thrown out of the atmosphere...

"They are shameful people, so it is not the manufacturers whose secrets have been exposed who should be blamed, but these damn people."

The Switch 2 reveal video shows two USB-C ports on the top and bottom of the console, along with a kickstand that runs the full length of it.

Bigger Joy-Cons are shown in black with colour detailing on the rail and behind the sticks; it seems the shoulder buttons on these are bigger too and there is indeed an optical sensor with the controllers shown being used in the way a computer mouse would later in the video.

It appears they will connect magnetically and there is a connector with pins in the middle of the Joy-Con rails.

The screen of the Switch 2 is much bigger than its predecessor and it goes much further towards the edges.

The logo is the same as the previous Switch one but with a number two added next to the Joy-Cons.

The dock is shown too and is similar to the current one but with more rounded edges and more of the top of the screen is visible when the console is docked.

Details of the console's backwards compatibility were confirmed too - Switch games will be playable on the console, including physical cartridges.

A Nintendo Direct event has been confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown.

A release window of 2025 was given.

