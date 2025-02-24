Former Nintendo employee says exactly when Switch 2 will release

A former Nintendo sales lead has predicted when exactly they think the Switch 2 will release.

The console has been given an official release window of 2025 but appearing on the Kit & Krysta Podcast, a former employee of the Nintendo of America sales team called Sean revealed he thinks it will release in June.

According to VGC(Video Games Chronicle), he said: "They're going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer. I would say at the start of the summer, at the end of the school year, so you have kids talking about what they're excited for.

"I think we'll see a June launch. I'm thinking maybe mid-June or a little bit later than that. But definitely before the end of the summer, that things coming out... There are good strategic reasons why that would be part of the consideration."

Keeping with that theory, Nintendo may have given a bit more of a hint about the release date than first thought.

There are a number of Switch 2 hands-on events taking place around the world starting in April through to the start of June with a couple of places still to have their dates confirmed. It seems highly unlikely Nintendo would host these events before releasing the console so it seems the release date for it will be from June onwards.

Also, in an earnings report, French publisher Nacon, which publishes games such as Greedfall, RoboCop: Rogue City and Test Drive Unlimited, said it expects the Switch 2 console to launch sometime between April and September.

More on the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2 / Nintendo

Nintendo finally revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.



The console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the run up to the announcement though and speculation and rumours continue to be in overdrive including what games will release with it.

Nintendo confirmed more about the console will be officially revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2. Sean also said he thinks official release date details will be released then.

