Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster LIVE - Bethesda to finally reveal game details

A remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is probably the worst kept secret in gaming right now and Bethesda seems to have finally acknowledged its existence and teased a livestream on April 22.

Oblivion released back in 2006 and is a beloved action role-playing game that's considered by many to be the very best in the popular The Elder Scrollsseries.

There has been all sorts of leaks, rumours and speculation over the past few weeks about it, including from insiders claiming the game will release the week starting April 21 and from Virtuos Studios, a company understood to be working on the remaster that seemingly sustained a leak with screenshots appearing online.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest on the (currently potential) remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Bethesda finally revealing Oblivion details Bethesda seems to have finally acknowledged a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion exists and is The studio has never officially confirmed the game is in the works, even though leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed in 2023 (which Video Games Chronicle ( VGC ) reported ) and screenshots seemed to leak online from one of the companies involved in the remaster. And now Bethesda has teased an Oblivion livestream at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST) on April 22. All Bethesda shared is the date, time, link to its channels where the stream will take place and artwork featuring the famous 'IV'.

