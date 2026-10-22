How to play Football Manager 27 for free ahead of launch

Football Manager 27 will be available to play for free for a limited time before the game's full release - and here's how you can play the game ahead of launch.



It will be available for free on PC and Mac from 6pm GMT (2pm ET / 11am PT) on 29 October until 3 November at the same time.

Football Manager 27 will be available for free through Steam, Epic Games, the Microsoft Store, XBOX Game Pass and PC Game Pass. No additional sign-up is needed, all players need to do is download from their preferred platform to access and start the game.

The pre-purchase window for Football Manager 27 will open only alongside the free play period, giving players 10 per cent off the full price plus continued launch preview access between 3 November and the 10 November release date.

If players are accessing the title through Game Pass, they will be able to continue playing through their subscription.

Progress during the free play period can be carried over to the paid launch preview and also into the full game without the need to start from scratch.

Developers say Football Manager 27 has an improved interface with more intuitive navigation with new feature additions including tactical tweaks, tactical effectiveness and continue flow customisation.

Match day visuals have been enhanced along with the return of a number of features and more familiar behaviors.

Football Manager 27 fully releases on PC and Mac on 10 November and is priced at £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.