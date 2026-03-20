It seems more celebrities than ever are sharing their love for Pokemon trading cards - but why exactly?

Pokemon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and trading cards specifically first released in Japan in 1996. The English version of the trading card game later released across North America in 1999.



Pokemon cards have been a hit ever since they released. As Pokemon as a franchise continued to grow with more and more regions and new Pokemon, so did the trading card game, with continuous expansions and more limited edition cards.



In 2026, Pokemon cards are as valuable as ever. Scarce limited edition cards are frequently seen on sale for hundreds or thousands of pounds and Logan Paul recently sold the most expensive Pokemon card of all time, a Pikachu Illustrator for a staggering $16,492,000.

It seems Pokemon cards have become more prominent across social media as the series turns 30, social media users are resonating with that feeling of nostalgia and the rise of 'unboxing' culture to see if there's a rare, valuable, limited edition card in a pack with celebrities keen to get in on the rise in interest.

Here's a look at some of the viral social media posts of celebrities showing their love for Pokemon cards.

Kim Kardashian considers $100,000 Pokemon card for Saint - goes for $1,300 one instead

There's a viral video of Kim Kardashian looking at a Pokemon card that's worth $100,000 for her son Saint. She took a picture of it with her phone.

Despite considering it, another one priced at $1,300 was purchased instead, which was a BSG 10 Hidden Fates Shiny Charizard card.

Justin Bieber's complete first generation of Pokemon cards

An Instagram story of Justin Bieber showing off his Pokemon card collection recently resurfaced one year on.

The video shows Bieber's framed collection of first generation of Pokemon cards and he says he's got every single one.

Another video also shows some extremely rare cards he has that have been graded and framed.

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Logan Paul sells Pokemon card for world record amount

Logan Paul has long been associated with Pokemon cards and bought a PSA 10 Pikachu trading card for $5.275m in 2021.

Recently, he sold it for a staggering $16.492m and received the Guinness World Record for the overall most expensive trading card ever sold at auction, not just for Pokemon.

Steve Aoki just loves Pokemon cards

DJ Steve Aoki is someone who has long been associated with Pokemon cards and is a huge trading card game fan. He was recently seen with Kim and Saint Kardashian opening packs and looking at rare Pokemon cards.

@jordinsparksofficial Favorite Pokémon? CHARIZARD. I’m a fire starter, always. 🔥

Jordin Sparks reveals her favourite Pokemon of all time

The singer recently posted on TikTok a video of her revealing her favourite Pokemon of all time to be Charizard.

Sparks has collected cards since she was a kid and is understood to still have her original collection. She also once owned a holo Charizard and frequently plays classic Pokemon games on her Nintendo DS.

Soulja Boy buys Japanese Alakazam

There's a video that recently went viral of rapper Soulja Boy buying a Japanese Alakazam at Collect A Con in Miami.

Soulja Boy is another one that's long been a Pokemon fan and trading card collector. He often does pack rips and has previously joked about being the first rapper to own a Shiny Rayquaza.

Usher secures one of one Eevee

Natsuko Shoji, a world-renowned pastry chef and illustrator of an Eevee card, shared some snaps on Instagram of Usher in her restaurant, holding a rare, signed version of it.

It's reported that the art on the card is inspired by Shoji’s signature fruit tarts from her restaurant, été.

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