Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting a very unexpected rival - and fans can't wait

It seems as though Pokemon TCG Pocket's popularity has led to a very unexpected rival emerging.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a hugely popular free-to-play mobile game where players collect cards, open packs and battle against other trainers, against AI and other players around the world.

The game released on October 30 last year and by mid-December, it had been downloaded more than 60 million times.

It seems as though that popularity has not gone unnoticed and an unexpected rival could emerge imminently to try and take a slice of its success.

And that rival is one of Pokemon's longest running ones - Digimon.

There's a post on the @digimon_tcg account on X / Twitter that seems to tease an upcoming digital version of Digimon's card game.

A 14-second video showed Renamon looking at a smartphone that's positioned on the floor in front before the Digimon picks it up, takes a look at it and is suddenly then sucked into it.

Apart from that, the only other detail revealed was that more about this will be shown on March 20 during Digimon Con.

Fans in the Digimon Subreddit seem elated.

Masterness64 said: "YES WE'RE GETTING A SIM! Dude I'm so f*****g happy right now."

BlueTomoshibi said: "Digimon TCG Pocket? SIGN ME UP."

NicolhoBR2 said: "They are going all out with Digimon recently and I love it."

CottonLoomi said: "I TOLD YOU WERE GETTING A CLIENT!!!!"

ArcticStorm07 said: "Pleaaaase be an online client."

A client here means a digital version of the card game that can be played online against other people. For example, Pokemon TCG Pocket is a client of Pokemon TCG.

