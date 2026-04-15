PS Plus Extra and Premium April games leaked online

A renowned leaker has revealed three of the games expected to become available at no extra cost to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers through the PS Plus game catalogue.

Every month, PS Plus subscribers on the top two tiers get access to a handful of games at no extra cost which can be downloaded and played for as long as they stay available on the subscription service.

And renowned leaker bilibil-kun has revealed some of the games such subscribers can look forward to.

Bilibil-kun revealed three of the games arriving on PS Plus game catalogue are Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, The Crew Motorfest and Football Manager 26 Console.

This was posted in the PS5 Subreddit and it's going down very well in the comments.

One said: "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is such a W."

"Motorfest!" exclaimed a second. "It's been sitting in my wishlist for sooo long."

A third enthused: "Yoooo Football Manager 26 that's firee."

"Was just about to get Horizon lol," a fourth commented.

And a fifth posted: "FM26 being included hopefully means it will also drop soon for free on the Epic Store."

An official announcement of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games being added in April from PlayStation is expected imminently but at the time of writing, these claims are speculation as there has been no official announcement.

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